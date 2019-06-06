Emmy Roundtables 2019: Video interviews with awards season contenders

Awards season always begins earlier than imagined, which means roundtable conversations with TV talent are here once again. The Envelope, spotlighting the Times' awards season coverage, is presenting sessions with individuals from both in front of and behind the camera in a series of in-depth talks. These candid conversations cover everything from their acclaimed projects to the hot topics facing the industry at large. Keep this page bookmarked for updates throughout the Emmy Awards season. Also, you can watch our full roundtables this month on the Spectrum News 1 television channel at 9 p.m. Fridays: Drama premieres this week, followed by comedy on June 14 and showrunners on June 21.
Drama
Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)
Jodie Comer says finding the show's tone was the scariest bit at the start, but she learned to identify with psychopath Villanelle.
Patricia Clarkson (“Sharp Objects”)
Patricia Clarkson, who plays Adora, mother to Amy Adams' Camille on "Sharp Objects," shares how she gets in the mind-set of a character who exhibits "abhorrent behavior."
Lorraine Toussaint (“The Village”)
Lorraine Toussaint details giving her body directives to play the cancer-stricken Patricia on "The Village."
Billy Porter (“Pose”)
"Pose" star Billy Porter shares how he was cast for his role — or wished it into existence.
Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)
Bob Odenkirk has been playing Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman for years. But he's not worried about getting bored because there's so much variety within the role.
Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)
Jason Bateman discusses the challenges of working on and behind the camera on "Ozark."
Comedy
Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)
"Ramy" star Ramy Youssef talks about showing an Arab Muslim family, and creating from a place of specificity rather than scarcity.
Terry Crews (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”)
"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Terry Crews cites some key shows from growing up — and names one comedy influence that flips him out.
Gina Rodriguez (“Jane the Virgin”)
Gina Rodriguez recognized her role immediately, and says playing Jane has made her more honest.
D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”) and Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
Comedy stars D'Arcy Carden ("The Good Place") and Tony Shalhoub ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") discuss how watching comedy has moved them.
Showrunners
Leslye Headland (“Russian Doll")
"Russian Doll" showrunner Leslye Headland talks about creating stories in a crowded landscape.
Marta Kauffman (“Grace and Frankie”)
"Grace and Frankie" showrunner Marta Kauffman says it's the show that tells you how far to push the envelope.
Peter Gould (“Better Call Saul”)
"Better Call Saul" showrunner Peter Gould talks about the discussions that take place on how best to wrap up the show.
Ava DuVernay (“Queen Sugar” and “When They See Us")
Showrunner Ava DuVernay talks about the emotional toll of shooting "When They See Us."
Isaac Aptaker (“This Is Us”)
"This Is Us" showrunner Isaac Aptaker shares one of the strangest notes he's ever received.
Alec Berg (“Barry” and “Silicon Valley”)
"Barry" and "Silicon Valley" showrunner Alec Berg admits that sometimes the executives giving notes are right.
And we'd like to thank ...
