Kevin Costner wields power to protect his family's dynasty in 'Yellowstone'

“But to me, that’s a perfect scene, in a way. Look at him — he’s a rancher, he’s in a tuxedo, he’s about to go speak. He pulls a rifle and deals with a situation. ‘Every ... thing over there is mine and everything over here is mine. This is all mine.’ His anger is he’s afraid, more than anything. ‘My God, if I wouldn’t have been driving here, what might have happened?’ He might look back a little later and say, ‘Maybe I was a little harsh,’ but you can’t apologize for your survival instinct.”