Amy Adams' strong voice — in song, at home and in 'Vice'

“We were at an outing with a bunch of kids from the school, and a couple of kids were really misbehaving and standing on tables,” Adams says. “So Avi was standing up on the bench, too, which she normally wouldn’t do, but all the other girls were doing it, and I said, ‘You need to sit down on your rear end, or you’re going to leave the table.’ And she sat down, and then I saw her getting up, and I said, ‘OK, here’s what’s going to happen. Worse than leaving the table: I’m going to sit at the table and I’m going to sing show tunes.’”