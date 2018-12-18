Seven women, seven juicy roles: The Envelope's Actress Roundtable

Davis: You don't come into yourself just overnight. It's gradual. You sort of fail, you get back up, you hit another wall, you fail again, you have a moment of success. I would say that I really came into myself with "How to Get Away With Murder." Only because it was a character that had all of the adjectives that were never associated with me as an actress. And not just because I was African American and dark skinned -- because it just wasn't my type. Any time someone said "attractive," if it was in the breakdown, I didn't get that role. So when the character was described as sexual and possibly sociopathic, I was like, "not me." … I really had to come into myself. I really had to take chances. But I still feel like I'm coming into myself, because now I'm at a point where I sort of am losing some passion, because this [promotion] can kind of do it to you. You're feeding two monsters — the actor and this [gestures to the group]. And feeding this can take away from the actor, it really can.