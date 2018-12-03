'Ben Is Back' writer-director Peter Hedges uncovers the heroic core of broken women

Why did it finally stick? A variety of reasons, sometimes it takes three tries. Maybe it’s because she nearly died. But I believe it’s because my heroic (20 years old at the time) sister, a non-drinker, volunteered to go through rehab with her. It was my sister’s unwillingness to give up on our mother that made the difference. My mom didn’t think she was worth much. But she certainly knew my sister was. And if my sister was willing to go through it with her, maybe she could do it.