Late-arriving ‘Chernobyl,’ ‘When They See Us’ shake up Emmy races

Analysis: Two of the very best limited series arrived near the Emmy qualifying deadline. Ava DuVernay’s “When They See Us,” a dramatization of the true story of the Central Park Five, in which five boys of color, ages 14 to 16, were strong-armed into confessing to a brutal rape and then convicted of that crime, premiered on Netflix on May 31, the last day of Emmy eligibility. The four-part series is a scathing indictment of the criminal justice system and prison-industrial complex, building on material DuVernay laid out in her 2016 documentary, “13th,” with the same force and eloquence.