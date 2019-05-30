‘Russian Doll’ creators explore the mysteries of life in a quirky comedy

Headland: I usually write complicated female lead characters who do not follow the rules and have little to no redeeming qualities. I'm used to being taken to task for that, whether it's getting notes behind the scenes, or when the movie comes out and critics are like, "Yeah, but why do I care?" So I agree with Amy. The response to "Russian Doll" has been overwhelming because at the center of it is not just an actor but a soul that is lovable.