The power of two — and the friction it can bring — compels some odd TV partnerships

Rather, they split a character up. "The best and smartest thing he did was to make one character into two," says Gaiman of Pratchett, who died in 2015. "We ended up with a worldly demon and an angel. The joy of that was it gave us conversations in which they could each take different sides, and persuade one another. Once you have that — you have drama," adds Gaiman, now showrunner on the Amazon Prime adaptation of "Omens," which drops Friday.