Our live Emmy chats let award contenders go beyond ‘for your consideration’ ads

By Los Angeles Times Staff
Mar 29, 2019 | 12:55 PM
From left: Cat Deeley, Andrew Rannells and Rhea Seehorn. (Los Angeles Times; Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images; Los Angeles Times)

Television’s big awards night isn’t until the fall, but why wait till then to catch up with the Emmy season’s hottest contenders and your favorite actors?

The Envelope invites them all to visit The Times’ video studio for exclusive interviews about their current projects, life in Hollywood and to think fast with our Lightning Round sessions. And we invite you to join in. The chats will take place live on our YouTube channel.

Here’s who we’ll talk to next week:

Monday, April 1 at 12:30 p.m.

Cat Deeley, host of Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance”

Cat Deeley of "So You Think You Can Dance"
Cat Deeley of "So You Think You Can Dance" (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Tuesday, April 2 at 12:30 p.m.

Andrew Rannells, star of Showtime’s “Black Monday”

Andrew Rannells, star of Showtime's "Black Monday."
Andrew Rannells, star of Showtime's "Black Monday." (Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP Photo)

Thursday, April 4 at 11:30 a.m.

Rhea Seehorn, star of AMC’s “Better Call Saul”

Rhea Seehorn of "Better Call Saul."
Rhea Seehorn of "Better Call Saul." (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Check back every week to see which new guests are on tap for our Emmy Contenders live chat series, and catch up with last year’s conversations with Claire Danes, Sarah Silverman, Brian Tyree Henry, Sarah Paulson, Neil Patrick Harris and many more below.

Emmy contender series 2018: Watch interviews with stars from your favorite TV shows

The 71st Emmy Awards will air live Sunday, Sept. 22 on Fox.

