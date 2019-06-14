10 games at E3 that made a lasting impression

Players will command Mirai as she takes a deep dive to learn more about our underwater environments. When playing the game this week, one thing was instantly clear: The oceans in “Beyond Blue” are vibrant and otherworldly. So while the effects of pollution and climate change are the theme, the E-Line team doesn’t want to go on a “soapbox,” says E-Line executive Steve Zimmerman. “We want people to start thinking about the world beyond what they see,” he says. “We know more about the surface of Mars that we do our oceans.” No release date announced.