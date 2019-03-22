How Disney’s onscreen LGBTQ representation could improve with an overlooked Fox asset

At the moment, there are 11 Boom! Studios titles in various stages of development at Fox. One of those, a full CGI feature adaptation of the Eisner Award-winning series “Mouse Guard” from director Wes Ball, is scheduled to start production in May with Andy Serkis and Thomas Brodie-Sangster in the leads. And in addition to “Goldie Vance,” a movie adaptation of Boom!’s “Lumberjanes,” which includes queer and transgender characters among its leads, was announced by Fox in 2015. The series, about the supernatural adventures of girls at summer camp, has been hailed for its inclusion and fun storytelling.