With Fox, Disney will have an even bigger footprint in Hollywood

The more likely long-term effect will be a quickening of the pace of cord cutting in the U.S., analysts say. The growth of Netflix and the arrival of Disney+ and WarnerMedia’s streaming service will give consumers more ways to avoid traditional TV packages, which are already in decline. Cable and satellite giants are already trying to adapt with smaller “skinny bundles.” Comcast recently announced it is working on an NBCUniversal streaming offering free for its pay-TV subscribers, in a move to preserve subscriptions and expand its digital business.