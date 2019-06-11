E3 2019: Is the video game industry ready for pop-culture saturation?

New head of the ESA Stanley Pierre-Louis has been on the defensive ahead of E3. Instead of heralding that the number of Americans who play games is up 9% over the previous 12 months, he’s downplaying the WHO’s findings: “What we're seeing instead is there are diagnoses of other underlying concerns,” he said, “like ADHD, that may manifest themselves into other types of behavior that may become problematic.” He’s also blasting a proposed bill from Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) designed to stop “manipulative video game practices” against children.