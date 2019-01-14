Michelle Yeoh is getting a ‘Star Trek’ spinoff about Section 31

It’s official: Michelle Yeoh is getting a “Star Trek” spinoff.
CBS All Access announced Monday that it is developing a live-action series following Philippa Georgiou, Yeoh’s character from “Star Trek: Discovery,” and Starfleet’s secretive Section 31. The show will be written by Bo Yeon Kim and Erika Lippoldt.
“I’m so excited to continue telling these rich ‘Star Trek’ stories,” Yeoh said in a statement. “Being a part of this universe and this character specifically has been such a joy for me to play. I can’t wait to see where it all goes — certainly I believe it will go ‘where no WOMAN has ever gone before!’”
“Michelle has shattered ceilings, broken boundaries, and astonished us with her grace and gravitas for decades. As a human, I adore her. As an actor, I revere her,” added the show’s executive producer, Alex Kurtzman. “Erika and Boey are remarkable, exciting writers who bring a fresh perspective to the world of ‘Star Trek,’ and we’re all thrilled to explore the next wild chapter in the life of Captain Philippa Georgiou.”
Georgiou was introduced as the decorated captain of the USS Shenzhou in the pilot episode of “Discovery.” The yet-to-be-titled spinoff will not follow this Georgiou, however, as she was killed early in the series. Instead, the new show will be centered on the Mirror Universe Georgiou, the former emperor of the evil Terran Empire who was brought into the main continuity in the Prime Universe later in the season.
Georgiou’s induction into Section 31 was teased in a deleted scene from the finale of “Discovery” Season 1. This bonus scene shows Georgiou, who was off running a cabaret, being handed a black Starfleet badge by Leland (played by Alan Van Sprang) as a welcome into the clandestine organization.
Introduced in “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” Section 31 is the secret division that works behind the scenes doing the federation’s dirty work in order to maintain the peaceful utopian front of society. Section 31, which operates outside of Starfleet’s normal protocols and authority, is so secretive that its existence is generally known only to people within the group.
Along with Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth will serve as executive producers for the show, while Aaron Baiers will co-executive produce along with Kim.
“Star Trek: Discovery” returns for its second season Thursday. Other previously announced upcoming “Star Trek” projects include the untitled series centered on Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc Picard and the animated “Star Trek: Lower Decks.”