Feedback: From the Golden Globes’ hits and misses to ‘Mrs. Maisel’s’ ‘stereotypes’

While the article about “Mrs. Maisel” viewed through the lens of Jewishness is fascinating, it totally misses the point. The Jewish culture is purely set dressing and character enhancement, and makes the point that Jews are Americans, just like everyone else. The point of the series is this young woman breaking her bonds and flying free. She has found her talent, and learns to use it effectively. This story is about women’s emancipation, not Jewish history. Where they came from and when is irrelevant. The characters are well fleshed out so that we may see them as real people. The New York and Catskill experiences ring true even to someone who has never experienced them. Lenny Bruce lends some historical perspective. All of this makes outstanding entertainment.