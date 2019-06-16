Feedback: After the Tonys, readers want to know — are awards shows broken?

As a longtime Elton John fan whose first concert experience was catching his famous Dodger Stadium show at age 10, I generally enjoyed Mikael Wood’s article [“The Music Was in Him,” June 6]. But I take exception with Wood’s dismissive take on John’s “Blue Moves.” While not on par with such earlier classics as “Tumbleweed Connection” and “Madman Across the Water,” it is an album that at its best (“Sorry Seems to be the Hardest Word,” “Someone’s Final Song” and “Idol”) captures the fragile, melancholic state of mind that John was haunted by more directly than any other of his releases. It is the perfect bookend to 1975’s “Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy,” which documented John’s humble beginnings and climbed to the top of the pop universe. “Blue Moves” is the sometimes harrowing testament to the loneliness and despair he found once he got there.