Feedback: Readers react to our coverage of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and ‘Rocketman’ 

Regarding “Shine Is Wearing Off for Disney Devotee” [June 2]: I’ve struggled with the same ambivalence that Mary McNamara has about Disneyland, and I get her larger point about Disney’s creeping cultural hegemony and labor practices. After graduate school, however, I overcame my disdain of its capitalistic perpetuation and “whitewashing” an idyllic conservative America. I applauded the innovative multiracial “Cinderella,” largely ignored in any treatise, and I enjoy the Magic Kingdom once or twice a decade. It’s a special kind of place that could never be a local hangout or frequent venue for everyday entertainment. Maybe it’s the admission price, but it’s not outrageous for what you get in an all-day and nighttime adventure for not much more than a two-hour Broadway musical including the parking and souvenir program or a movie and just the popcorn.