Feedback: Galaxy’s Edge and the cartooning of Arab culture

I had a show there last year, and it was one of the most fun things I’ve ever done. And yes, even with festival’s excellent website (www.hollywoodfringe.org), it is daunting to find out just what shows to go to. But here’s my advice: Take an afternoon, a day or an evening off, and just see what shows you can get into. You’ll probably be able to cadge a ticket on the fly at a number of venues; if not, have a snack or a drink or just relax and enjoy the vibe. It’s a great party, and one of the most exuberant celebrations of L.A. theater in the city.