Street artist takes aim at the Oscars' Kevin Hart debacle

A street artist appears to have sided with Kevin Hart in the continued debate over the comedian hosting the Academy Awards next month — or at least mocked the entertainment industry over the brouhaha.
Posters declaring “The Oscars Have No Hart,” featuring a photo of the comedian, popped up in Hollywood on Sunday, with credit going to conservative street artist Sabo, who has lampooned the major awards show and key celebrities in the past.
The Instagram account Unsavory Agents, which is linked to the artist, shared the spoof on Monday, and has given Sabo credit for creating the promotional-like poster. The controversial artist, however, has not otherwise commented on the piece on his personal accounts.
Hart, of course, has been back in the headlines after he stepped down from hosting the awards show last month, just days after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the actor-comedian would emcee the affair.
“The Upside” star stepped down as Oscars host after his past homophobic tweets and jokes resurfaced online. The new poster appears to blast the film academy for reportedly giving him an ultimatum to apologize for his previous remarks or step down as host. He did the latter.
And with last week’s appearance on “The Ellen Show,” Hart and host Ellen DeGeneres have taken heat over their allegiance to the LGBTQ community.
On Monday, Hart took to his Sirius XM radio show to double down with his apology to the community.
“I will say this, and I want to make this very clear,” he said, “once again, Kevin Hart apologizes for his remarks that hurt members of the LGBTQ community. I apologize.”