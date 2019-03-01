Katherine Helmond tributes pour in: Alyssa Milano, Judith Light and more

After news broke Friday of the death of Katherine Helmond, star of “Soap” and “Who’s the Boss?” Hollywood paid tribute to one of TV’s memorable matriarchs.
Helmond, 89, died Feb. 23 at her Los Angeles home from complications of Alzheimer’s disease, her talent agency said.
“Katherine Helmond was a remarkable human being and an extraordinary artist; generous, gracious, charming and profoundly funny,” said Helmond’s “Who’s the Boss?” costar Judith Light in a statement to The Times. “She taught me so much about life and inspired me indelibly by watching her work. Katherine was a gift to our business and to the world, and will be deeply missed.”
Here’s what others had to say about Helmond’s legacy.