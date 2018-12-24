Heidi Klum is engaged to guitarist Tom Kaulitz

For one supermodel, at least, this is the season for an engagement: Heidi Klum is engaged to Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz.
The “America’s Got Talent” judge announced the news on Christmas Eve, tweeting a photo of herself embracing Kaulitz while strategically flashing her new engagement ring.
“I SAID YES,” the supermodel wrote.
Klum, 49, has been linked to Kaulitz, 29, since March and stepped out as a couple at the Cannes amfAR Gala in May. She opened up about their relationship — and stark age difference — in InStyle in July.
“Lately, I’m being reminded more about my age by people other than myself,” she told the mag. “My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it. That’s really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it.
“I don’t really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles,” she added.
Their relationship began about six months after Klum split with art curator Vito Schnabel, whom she dated for about three years. Prior to that, she was married to singer Seal and stylist Ric Pipino.
On Sunday, Klum shared several photos of her family visit to Disneyland, where she, Kaulitz and their crew were decked out in Santa hats and Mickey Mouse gear.
Reps for Klum were not immediately available for comment on Monday.