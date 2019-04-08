Designer Marc Jacobs marries Char Defrancesco in glitzy NYC fashion

Designer Marc Jacobs married model-turned-candlemaker Charly “Char” Defrancesco in Manhattan on Saturday.
The 55-year-old fashion icon hosted a star-studded affair, which he teased on Instagram throughout the weekend.
The couple said their vows in an intimate ceremony followed by glitzy reception at the Grill restaurant.
And the grooms wore bespoke Huntsman Savile Row looks. Jacobs’ suit, shirt and tie were overseen and designed by Ralph Fitzgerald, who also designed Defrancesco’s dark green dinner jacket, trousers and dress shirt.
Jacobs carried a Chanel clutch and also wore custom Gucci boots, while Defrancesco wore Christian Louboutin sneakers. The couple also gifted their guests custom sweatshirts and vape pens.
There were plenty of other sartorial details that Jacobs highlighted, such as the gold Cartier wedding band he wore and a pair of diamond and onyx penguin pins they each wore.
“Penguins have only one partner and mate for life. A great example of faithfulness and fidelity,” Jacobs wrote on Instagram.
But it was the reception that stole the show. The party, which they arrived to in a 1962 Rolls Royce Phantom, boasted sky-high trees as centerpieces and featured a roaring 1920s dance troupe.
The production paid homage to the surprise flash mob Jacobs arranged for his proposal last year — you know, the one that took place at Defrancesco’s favorite eatery, Chipotle — and set the stage for the cake-cutting, which also featured Prince’s 1986 hit “Kiss.”
The guest list — and its corresponding #marcandcharswedding — was filled with a gaggle of supermodels from Jacobs’ past and present campaigns, as well as a bevy of celebrities, including Vogue editrix Anna Wintour, Kaia Gerber, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Helena Christensen, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss and her daughter Lila Grace Moss Hack, singers Mya, Lil Kim, Rita Ora, Frank Ocean and actress Debi Mazar.