How ‘Climax’ pulled off that unforgettable dance sequence

Each day of shooting began with a warm-up battle, with the dancers showing off their best moves for one another to build energy and camaraderie on set. “The first time they were battling … Gaspar came up and whispered in my ear, ‘I like the ones that are the most savage.’” McNeely said. “I think if I would’ve had a bunch of trained dancers, they probably wouldn’t have had that sort of edge or that sort of energy and probably not that sort of interaction on camera with each other.”