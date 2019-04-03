Advertisement

‘Joker’ trailer: Joaquin Phoenix is scarily good as the deranged villain

By
Apr 03, 2019 | 7:55 AM
Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck in Warner Bros.’ "Joker," due Oct. 4. (Warner Bros.)

“I used to think my life was a tragedy, but now I realize it’s a comedy.”

So says Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker in the new origin movie by Todd Phillips and Warner Bros., which released a teaser trailer Wednesday after previewing it at CinemaCon on Tuesday night.

The “Joker” trailer paints a dark picture of Gotham City and of Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck as it charts his descent into the Joker’s madness. With touches of “Taxi Driver” and even a quick shot of Robert De Niro, we see Arthur’s odd relationship with his mother laying the groundwork for a troubled life.

We also see him working in the clown costume that’s the normal incarnation of the Joker’s twisted look.

“My mother always tells me to smile and put on a happy face,” he says. “She told me I had a purpose to bring laughter and joy to the world.”

Hard to do when the world is giving you a beat-down at every turn.

Watch it now — it’s good. The movie comes out Oct. 4.

