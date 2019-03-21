‘Last Black Man in San Francisco’ spotlights Bay Area gentrification in new trailer

A24 released on Thursday the trailer for its Sundance award-winning drama “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” which zooms in on rising gentrification in the Bay Area.
The crowd-pleasing film centers on Jimmie Fails, a man trying to hold on to a sense of home in a rapidly changing San Francisco by fixing up an intricate Victorian house.
Jonathan Majors, Danny Glover, Tichina Arnold, Finn Wittrock, Rob Morgan and Mike Epps are also part of the cast of the Joe Talbot film, which hits theaters June 14.
“The Last Black Man in San Francisco” won the directing and special jury awards at the Sundance Film Festival, where it made its world premiere in January.
The Times’ film critic Justin Chang explained that “the movie has an offbeat, meandering rhythm and a marvelous sense of possibility. … It’s a movie about how our worlds shape our identity and what it means to really love a city, even when the city doesn’t necessarily love you back.”