Netflix to release new Bob Dylan documentary by Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese and Bob Dylan are making movie magic together for a second time.
Though release plans have yet to be solidified, Netflix confirmed the existence of "Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese” to The Times on Thursday, a documentary centered around Dylan’s 1975-76 tour of the same name.
According to a synopsis provided by the streaming giant, the film “captures the troubled spirit of America in 1975 and the joyous music that Dylan performed during the fall of that year. Part documentary, part concert film, part fever dream, ‘Rolling Thunder’ is a one of a kind experience, from master filmmaker Martin Scorsese.”
Scorsese previously tackled Dylan’s music in the 2005 documentary “Bob Dylan: No Direction Home,” which focused largely on Dylan’s life and work between 1961 and 1966.
Originally reported by Variety, “Rolling Thunder Revue” is expected this year and will feature a rare on-camera interview with the artist himself.
Luminaries who could possibly make an appearance in the film, given their participation in the original tour, include Joan Baez, T Bone Burnett, and the late Allen Ginsberg and Sam Shepard.
Release plans for the documentary have yet to be finalized.