Oscars nominations surprises and snubs: Bradley Cooper, Peter Farrelly out; ‘Buster Scruggs’ sneaks in

Of course, the morning of the 2019 Oscar nominations had its share of surprise mentions and snubbed contenders. From the mysteriously overlooked documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” to the unexpected recognition for Netflix’s “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” here are the top surprises and snubs:
Snub: Directors Guild of America nominees Bradley Cooper ("A Star Is Born") and Peter Farrelly ("Green Book") left out in the directing category
Surprise: BAFTA nominee Pawel Palikowski ("Cold War") included in directing, making it only the second year ever two directors are nominated for foreign language films. (It last happened in 1977.)
Snub: Documentary hits "Won't You Be My Neighbor" and "Three Identical Strangers"
Snub: Alfonso Cuaron, "Roma" (editing)
Surprise: Supporting actress Marina de Tavira, "Roma"
Snub: Supporting actor Timothee Chalamet, "Beautiful Boy"
Surprise: Lead actor Willem Dafoe, "At Eternity's Gate”
Surprise: Costume designer Mary Zophres, "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs"
Surprise: Cinematographer Caleb Deschanel, "Never Look Away"
Snub: Composer Justin Hurwitz, "First Man"
Surprise: Writer Paul Schrader ("First Reformed") earns his first ever Oscar nomination (possibly at the expense of fellow A24 release “Eighth Grade,” which was nominated for original screenplay by the Writers Guild of America).
Snub: Adapted screenplay, Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole ("Black Panther")
Snub: Barry Jenkins’ "If Beale Street Could Talk" wasn’t considered a lock for a best picture nomination, but was the biggest favorite left off the eight-film list.