Madonna teases new music, ‘Medellín,’ and a new alter ego named Madame X

By
Apr 15, 2019 | 12:40 PM
Madonna, shown on tour in 2016, has a new single coming out Wednesday. (Christian Palma / Associated Press)

It looks like we’ll see a new single from Madonna come Wednesday, based on a social-media tease out Monday pitching “Madonna + Maluma” and “Medellín” — and we’re probably welcoming a new Madame X alter ego as well.

The buildup has been weeks coming, if not months. It started in late February, when Madonna posted a picture of herself and Colombian superstar Maluma in the recording studio, saying they were “Cooking up some Fuego over here!”

Cut to April 1, when Madonna posted a red “X” on a black background as a mysterious, massive social-media message. It was massive in that it took nine Instagram posts to build the entire image.

She followed that up Sunday with another nine-post message revealing a poetic description of Madame X, the character, plus two GIFs and a video clip alluding to the upcoming music.

“I decided to call my album ‘Madame X,’” Madonna says in the video, leading into a version of the words posted in the poetic nine-tile blast. Her alter ego is, among many other things, “a spy in the house of love.”

Then on Monday she posted a photo of herself and Maluma, along with Wednesday’s date and the title “Medellín.” In it she wears white, a contrast to previous Madonna moments.

April17, 2019 ❌. @maluma

A forthcoming album would be Madonna’s 14th studio effort.

