Offset defends interrupting Cardi B's set amid claims it was a PR stunt

During his estrangement from Cardi B, it appears that Offset has been watching too many romantic comedies.
The Migos rapper is now defending his decision to crash his ex’s headlining set at the Rolling Loud festival in L.A. on Saturday. He tweeted on Sunday: “All of my wrongs have been made public, i figure It’s only right that my apologies are made public too.”
Offset, 26 (real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus), then added, “thank god I ain’t got no balloons sheeesh.”
The pair have been on the outs for weeks, after renewed allegations of Offset’s infidelity surfaced. Cardi B, the stage name of Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, posted on Instagram that the pair had split, but said she’s “always gonna have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.”
It seems that Cardi, 26, is still cleaning up Offset’s mess in the days after his stunt, turning again to Instagram to tell fans that “violating my baby father is not gonna make me feel any better, because at the end of the day that's still family.”
Further complicating matters is the fact that Cardi’s own manager, Patientce Foster, appears to have helped orchestrate Offset’s mea culpa at the festival, leading some fans to call for the woman’s ouster.
In a nearly 13-minute expletive-filled rant obtained by TMZ, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper explained why that wouldn’t be happening any time soon.
At this point it’s safe to say Cardi and Offset remain estranged.
So let’s recap what we’ve learned: Most grand romantic gestures performed in front of large audiences make you look like a low-level sociopath. And never, ever interrupt Cardi B while she’s working.