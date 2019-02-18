Ratings, schmatings, the Oscars have become more important even as viewership has shrunk

All of this has changed the way we talk about the Oscars. Yes, it’s still exciting to anticipate all the fabulous dresses and the prospect of yet another rendition of “Shallow.” But this year, a black-and-white paean to the life of a Mexican housekeeper is going up against the first black superhero movie (and the first superhero movie to be nominated for best picture, as well as films about a black man who infiltrated the Klan, a love triangle between an English queen and her female courtiers and the tragically short life of the bisexual lead singer of Queen.