Trump’s ‘Salute to America’ parade sets off celebrity Twitter fireworks

The reported donation of $750,000 worth of fireworks itself became a cause for controversy: Some came from “an Ohio retailer who has lobbied the White House against expanded tariffs on Chinese imports,” according to an ABC News report. “And last week, the same day the donation was announced, the company — Phantom Fireworks of Youngstown, Ohio — got what it wanted: Trump decided to hold off on his threatened $300 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods, which include fireworks.”