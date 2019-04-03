Emilia Clarke’s mother knows how ‘Game of Thrones’ ends. Sort of

Emilia Clarke broke all the rules and told her mother how “Game of Thrones” ends. But she’s not worried that Mum is going to spill the beans to anyone.
“The good thing about telling my mum these things is that she’s a vault,” Clarke told Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” on Tuesday night. “’Cause she’s just done forgotten I told her.”
The actress, who plays Daenerys Targaryen, Mother of Dragons, on the HBO fantasy series, says her own mother didn’t even remember that she had read one of the scenes and asked Clarke recently to remind her what happens.
“‘Well, I’m not going to tell you twice! You missed the chance!,’” Clarke told her, laughing.
The maternal vault has one flaw, however.
“If she falls asleep on a plane,” Clarke said, “I'm very worried that in her sleep she's going to say it and not realize that her subconscious knows exactly what happens.”
At this point, the 32-year-old actress is more than ready for the end to be revealed.
“I can’t wait for this to be out!” she said, expressing her frustration. “I’m just going to say it! At one point it’s just going to come out on live television!”
Watch the whole video to hear more about her two aneurysms and some dish about co-star Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow.