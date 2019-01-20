SoCal movie events and revivals, Jan. 20-27: ‘Wings of Desire’ at the Aero, ‘Rashomon’ at the Vista and more

Secret Movie Club A bandit, a samurai’s wife and others give conflicting accounts of a fateful encounter in the woods in “Rashomon,” filmmaker Akira Kurosawa’s classic 1950 thriller set in medieval Japan. With Toshiro Mifune and Machiko Kyō. In Japanese with English subtitles. Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Dr., L.A. Sat., 11 a.m. $11-$36.75. www.eventbrite.com.