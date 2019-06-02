SoCal movie events & revivals, June 2-9: ‘Saving Private Ryan,’ a Doris Day double feature and more

Saving Private Ryan Screenings of Steven Spielberg’s 1998 WWII epic commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day; with Tom Hanks and Matt Damon. Various theaters. Sun., Thu., 3 and 7 p.m. $12.50. fathomevents.com
Super Fly Ron O’Neal plays an NYC drug dealer looking to get out of the game in Gordon Parks Jr.’s classic 1972 blaxploitation flick featuring music by Curtis Mayfield. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Tue., 1 p.m. $2, $4. lacma.org
Doris Day Tribute The dearly departed actress and singer is remembered with a double feature that includes the 1953 musical comedy “Calamity Jane” (Wed., 5 and 9:30 p.m.) and the 1955 musical bio-drama “Love Me or Leave Me” (Wed., 7 p.m.). Laemmle NoHo 7, 5240 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. $13. laemmle.com
Roma The Hola Mexico Film Festival (now through June 8) continues and includes a rooftop screening of Alfonso Cuarón’s Oscar-winning 2018 semi-autobiographical black-and-white drama set in 1970s Mexico City; in Spanish with English subtitles. The Montalbán Theatre, 1615 N. Vine St., Hollywood. Wed., 8:30 p.m. $15. holamexicoff.com
INAATE/SE/ An ancient Ojibway story based on a prophecy predicting the arrival of Europeans is reimagined in Adam Khalil and Zack Khalil’s 2016 mix of documentary, narrative and experimental film. Autry Museum of the American West, Wells Fargo Theater, Griffith Park, 4700 Western Heritage Way, L.A. Fri., 7:30 p.m. Free; reservations recommended. theautry.org
Film Noir Classics The Los Angeles Conservancy’s Last Remaining Seats series presents the 1956 thriller “The Bitter Stems (Los tallos amargos)” (in Spanish with English subtitles) (Sat., 2 p.m.); and John Huston’s 1941 classic “The Maltese Falcon” starring Humphrey Bogart and Mary Astor (Sat., 8 p.m.). Million Dollar Theatre, 307 S. Broadway, downtown L.A. $16-$22. www.laconservancy.org
REDCAT International Children’s Film Festival 2019 Three-weekend all-ages showcase features short films from around the world, most nonverbal or in English, plus some with English subtitles. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Sat.-next Sun., noon, 1:30 and 3 p.m.; ends June 23. $5. redcat.org