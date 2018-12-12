Mark Olsen's best movies of 2018: 'If Beale Street Could Talk' stands out in a year that tried to make sense of madness

From “Annihilation” to “Zama,” the movies of 2018 felt formally bold and emotionally vivid, a sign that filmmakers and audiences alike were looking for new ways to respond to the world around them. One of my most memorable experiences of the year was seeing Orson Welles’ “The Other Side of the Wind” in a 35 mm film print ahead of the movie’s release on Netflix. The industry’s past, present and future all seemed to collide, as here was a radical, challenging movie that languished unfinished for decades about to be made available to millions of people around the world via a delivery system unimaginable when its creator died, being screened in a classical format. What a day that was.