The captain of the Maiden talks about how her all-female yachting crew made history

We said, “We’ll take them.” We did feel that we wanted to, whatever happened, capture this for posterity. I think we were probably the only boat with two cameras because Jo, as the cook, said, “I am not doing the watch, so I’ll do the filming.” And we put a camera on the mast as well. If you heard “All hands on deck,” the job of the last person out was to hit the panic button and that would start the filming. So that’s how we got footage in extreme conditions.