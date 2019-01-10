Writing the modern rom-com: How the creators of 'Isn't It Romantic' twisted tropes to both satirize and satisfy

I for sure ran into certain stereotypes in developing every movie I ever wrote with a female actress. No matter what a female character did, if they said something that was remotely controversial, they were branded as unlikable. So if you wanted to have a complex female character, she also had to trip or cry really early on in the movie. Or I would make her a baby vet — which is a vet of only baby animals — because you have to give some weight to making them more likable. You don’t think they’re hard-and-fast rules until you’ve been asked to do them so many times that you’re like, “I think it’s these are just rules.”