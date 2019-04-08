New video: The animated ‘Mirai’ will resonate with kids and even more so with parents

During his first decade as a filmmaker, Jim Jarmusch carved out his own niche in American independent cinema, making molasses-paced deadpan comedies that follow eccentric travelers from around the world. Two of those early Jarmusch pictures are now joining Criterion’s Blu-ray collection. The wry 1984 road picture “Stranger Than Paradise” is about two scruffy hustlers who try to stave off boredom by chasing a beguiling Hungarian woman from New York to Ohio to Florida. The more ambitious 1991 anthology film “Night on Earth” is set in five different cities on a single night, where lonely cab drivers get involved with the lives of their passengers. Both are quirky and dryly funny, with a distinctive style that blends aloof New York art-punk and European ennui.