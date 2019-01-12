New video: ‘The Old Man & the Gun’ is warm and inviting

Based on the true story of aging bank robber Forrest Tucker and his “Over-the-Hill Gang,” writer-director David Lowery’s “The Old Man & the Gun” stars Robert Redford, in what the actor had said will be his last film role. Casey Affleck co-stars, playing a burned-out police detective who comes alive again while investigating the easygoing, elusive Tucker. “The Old Man & the Gun” is brief and breezy; and Lowery seems more interested in recreating the look and feel of the early ’80s than in any kind of caper plot. But whenever Redford trades wrinkly smiles with the luminous Sissy Spacek (playing Tucker’s equally happy-go-lucky girlfriend), it's a reminder of how warm and inviting a good movie can be.