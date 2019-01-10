Winter movie preview: 'Captain Marvel,' 'Miss Bala,' 'Dumbo' and a complete list

The following is a list of films to be released this winter and spring from Jan, 16 through April 26. Release dates subject to change.
Jan. 16
Dragon Ball Super: Broly
Anime directed by Tatsuya Nagamine. (1:40) PG. Funimation
Jan. 17
All These Small Moments
Drama with Molly Ringwald, Brian D'Arcy James, Brendan Meyer, Sam McCarthy, Harley Quinn Smith, Jemima Kirke. Written and directed by Melissa B. Miller Constanzo. Orion Classics
Jan. 18
Adult Life Skills
Comedy-drama with Jodie Whittaker. Written and directed by Rachel Tunnard. Screen Media
The Brawler
Drama with Zach McGowan, Amy Smart, Taryn Manning. Directed by Ken Kushner. Vertical Entertainment
Don't Come Back From the Moon
Drama with James Franco, Rashida Jones. Directed by Bruce Thierry Cheung. Brainstorm Media
Egg
Comedy with Alysia Reiner, Christina Hendricks, Anna Camp, David Alan Basche, Gbenga Akinnagbe. Directed by Marianna Palka. Gravitas Ventures
Fyre
Documentary directed by Chris Smith. Netflix
Glass
Comic book thriller with Bruce Willis, James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sarah Paulson, Samuel L. Jackson. Written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan. Universal Pictures
I Hate Kids
Comedy with Tom Everett Scott, Tituss Burgess, Julian Feder, Rachel Boston. Directed by John Asher. Freestyle Digital Media
La Religieuse
Restoration of 1966 French drama with Anna Karina, Liselotte Pulver, Micheline Presle, Francisco Rabal. Rialto Pictures
The Last Man
Action with Hayden Christensen, Harvey Keitel, Marco Leonardi. Directed by Rodrigo H. Vila. Lionsgate
Pledge
Horror with Phillip Andre Botello, Zachery Byrd, Zack Weiner. Directed by Daniel Robbins. IFC Midnight
Split Lip
Action with Dorée Seay. Written and directed by Christopher Sheffield. Indie Rights
St. Bernard Syndicate
Comedy with Frederik Cilius Jørgensen, Rasmus Bruun. Directed by Mads Brügger. Uncork'd Entertainment
The Standoff at Sparrow Creek
Crime drama with James Badge Dale, Happy Anderson, Patrick Fischler, Brian Geraghty, Chris Mulkey. Written and directed by Henry Dunham. RLJE Films
Unbridled
Drama with Eric Roberts, T.C. Stallings, Dey Young, Tea McKay. Directed by John David Ware. Cinespots
Jan. 24
The Final Wish
Horror with Lin Shaye, Michael Welch, Melissa Bolona, Tony Todd. Directed by Timothy Woodward Jr. Cinedigm
Jan. 25
An Acceptable Loss
Thriller with Tika Sumpter, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ben Tavassoli, Deana Dunagan, Alysia Reiner, Clarke Peters, David Eigenberg, Jeff Hephner, Rex Linn, Alex Weismann. Written and directed by Joe Chappelle. IFC Films
The Bounty Killer
Action western with Crispian Belfrage. Ethan McDowell, David Gilliam. Directed by Chip Baker. Indican Pictures
Dead Ant
Comedy with Tom Arnold, Sean Astin, Jake Busey, Leisha Hailey, Rhys Coiro. Written and directed by Ron Carlson. Cinedigm
Goodnight, Charlene
Crime drama with Daniel Ross Owens, Carl Bailey, Chris Zuhdi. Written and directed by Zuhdi. Indie Rights
Heartlock
Crime drama written and directed by Jon Kauffman. Dark Star Pictures
The Invisibles
Drama with Max Mauff, Alice Dwyer, Ruby O. Fee, Aaron Altaras, Victoria Schulz, Florian Lukas. Directed by Claus Räfle. Greenwich Entertainment
The Kid Who Would Be King
Fantasy adventure with Louis Ashbourne Serkis, Dean Chaumoo, Tom Taylor, Rhianna Dorris, Angus Imrie, Rebecca Ferguson, Patrick Stewart. Written and directed by Joe Cornish. 20th Century Fox
King of Thieves
Thriller with Michael Caine, Jim Broadbent, Tom Courtenay, Michael Gambon, Ray Winstone. Directed by James Marsh. Saban Films
Serenity
Thriller with Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jason Clarke, Djimon Hounsou, Jeremy Strong, Diane Lane. Written and directed by Steven Knight. Aviron Pictures
West of Sunshine
Crime drama with Damian Hill, Ty Perham, Arthur Angel, Kat Stewart. Written and directed by Jason Raftopoulos. Dark Star Pictures
Jan. 30
The Gandhi Murder
Drama with Jesus Sans, Stephen Lang, Luke Pasqualino. Directed by Karim Traidia, Pankaj Sehgal. Rising Star Entertainment
January TBD
Extreme Job
Action comedy with Ryu Seung-yong. Directed by Lee Byoung-heon. CJ Entertainment
Feb. 1
Arctic
Drama with Mads Mikkelsen, Maria Thelma Smáradóttir. Directed by Joe Penna. Bleecker Street Films
A Breath Away
Thriller with Romain Duris, Olga Kurylenko. Directed by Daniel Roby. Gravitas Ventures
Daughter of Mine
Drama with Valeria Golino, Alba Rohrwacher, Sara Casu. Directed by Laura Bispuri. Strand Releasing
The Golem
Horror with Hani Furstenberg, Ishai Golen. Directed by Directed by Doron Paz, Yoav Paz. Epic Pictures /Dread Central
Jihadists
Documentary directed by Francois Margolin. Cinema Libre Studio
Miss Bala
Action thriller with Gina Rodriguez, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Anthony Mackie. Directed by Catherine Hardwicke. Columbia Pictures
Piercing
Horror-mystery with Mia Wasikowska, Christopher Abbott, Laia Costa. Written and directed by Nicolas Pesce. Universal Pictures Content Group
Sharkwater Extinction
Adventure documentary directed by Rob Stewart. Freestyle Digital Media
Then Came You
Romantic drama with Maisie Williams, Asa Butterfield, Nina Dobrev. Directed by Peter Hutchings. Shout! Factory
Tito and the Birds
Animated adventure directed by Gustavo Steinberg, Gabriel Bitar, and André Catoto. Shout! Factory
The Unicorn
Comedy with Lauren Lapkus, Nick Rutherford, Lucy Hale, Beck Bennett, Dree Hemingway, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Maya Kazan, John Kapelos, Beverly D'Angelo, Kyle Mooney. The Orchard
Velvet Buzzsaw
Thriller with Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo. Written and directed by Dan Gilroy. Netflix
Who Will Write Our History
Documentary written and directed by Roberta Grossman. Abramorama
Feb. 4
Farinelli
Re-release of 1994 period drama with Elsa Zylberstein, Caroline Cellier and Renaud du Peloux. Directed by Gérard Corbiau. Film Movement
Feb. 8
The Amityville Murders
Horror with John Robinson, Chelsea Ricketts, Diane Franklin, Paul Ben-Victor. Written and directed by Daniel Farrands. Skyline Entertainment
Beneath the Leaves
Thriller with Doug Jones, Mira Sorvino, Paul Sorvino. Directed by Adam Marino. Vertical Entertainment
Berlin, I Love You
Romantic comedy anthology with Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren, Jim Sturgess, Diego Luna. Saban Films
Cold Pursuit
Action thriller with Liam Neeson, Tom Bateman, Tom Jackson, Emmy Rossum. Directed by Hans Petter Moland. Lionsgate
The Divorce Party
Romantic comedy with Thomas Cocquerel, Matilda Lutz. Directed by Will Thompson. Gravitas Ventures
Everybody Knows
Drama with Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem. Written and directed by Asghar Farhadi. Focus Features
The Isle
Supernatural thriller with Conleth Hill, Alex Hassell, Fisayo Akinade, Tori Butler Hart, Alix Wilton Regan, Graham Butler. Directed by Matthew Butler Hart. Brainstorm Media
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Animated adventure with voices of Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Tiffany Haddish. Directed by Mike Mitchell. Warner Bros. / Warner Animation Group
The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot
Action thriller with Sam Elliott, Aidan Turner, Ron Livingston, Caitlin FitzGerald, Larry Miller, Ellar Coltrane. Written and directed by Robert D. Krzykowski. RLJE Films
Never Look Away
German drama with Tom Schilling, Paula Beer, Sebastian Koch, Saskia Rosendahl, Ina Weisse. Written and directed by Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck. Sony Pictures Classics
Oscar Nominated Shorts
Compilation of films recognized by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. ShortsHD
Pinsky
Comedy with Rebecca Karpovsky, Alan Blumenfield. Directed by Amanda Lundquist. Breaking Glass Pictures
The Prodigy
Horror-thriller Taylor Schilling, Jackson Robert Scott, Peter Mooney, Colm Feore. Directed by Nicholas McCarthy. Orion Pictures
St. Agatha
Horror with Sabrina Kern, Carolyn Hennesy, Courtney Halverson. Directed by Darren Lynn Bousman. Uncork'd Entertainment
To Dust
Drama with Géza Röhrig and Matthew Broderick. Directed by Shawn Snyder. Good Deed Entertainment
Under the Eiffel Tower
Romantic Comedy with Matt Walsh, Judith Godrèche, Reid Scott, Michaela Watkins, David Wain, Dylan Gelula, Gary Cole. Directed by Archie Borders.The Orchard
Untogether
Drama with Jamie Dornan, Jemima Kirke, Lola Kirke, Ben Mendelsohn, Billy Crystal. Directed by Emma Forrest. Freestyle Digital Media
A Violent Man
Contemporary noir with Thomas Q. Jones, Isaach De Bankole, Chuck Liddell. Directed by Matthew Berkowitz. GVN Releasing
What Men Want
Romantic comedy with Taraji P. Henson, Aldis Hodge, Richard Roundtree, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Tracy Morgan. Directed by Adam Shankman. Paramount Pictures
The Wild Pear Tree
Drama with Aydin Doğu Demirkol and Murat Cemcir. Directed by Nuri Bilge Ceylan. Cinema Guild
Feb. 13
Isn't It Romantic
Romantic comedy with Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, Adam Devine, Priyanka Chopra. Directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson. New Line Cinema / Warner Bros.
Feb. 14
Alita: Battle Angel
Action adventure with Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, Jackie Earle Haley, Keean Johnson. Written by James Cameron, Laeta Kalogridis. Directed by Robert Rodriguez. 20th Century Fox
Fighting With My Family
Comedy-drama with Florence Pugh, Lena Headey, Nick Frost, Jack Lowden, with Vince Vaughn, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Written and directed by Stephen Merchant. MGM
Happy Death Day 2U
Thriller with Jessica Rothe. Directed by Christopher Landon. Universal Pictures
Feb. 15
Birds of Passage
Drama with Jose Acosta, Natalia Reyes, Carmiña Martínez. Directed by Cristina Gallego, Ciro Guerra. The Orchard
Donnybrook
Thriller with Jamie Bell, Frank Grillo, Margaret Qualley, James Badge Dale. Directed by Tim Sutton. IFC Films
The Image Book
Documentary directed by Jean-Luc Godard. Kino Lorber
Lords of Chaos
Horror-drama with Rory Culkin, Emory Cohen, Sky Ferreira, Jack Kilmer, Valter Skarsgård. Directed by Jonas Åkerlund. Gunpowder & Sky
The Maestro
Biographical drama with Xander Berkeley, Sarah Clarke, Leo Marks, Alex Essoe, Jon Polito. Directed by Adam Cushman. Freestyle Digital Media
Patrick
Family comedy with Jennifer Saunders, Beattie Edmondson, Ed Skrein. Written and directed by Mandi Fletcher. Screen Media
Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz
Documentary directed by Barry Avrich. 7th Art
Virginia Minnesota
Adventure-fantasy with Aurora Perrineau, Rachel Hendrix, Susan Walters, Harold Perrineau. Directed by Daniel Stine. Indican Pictures
Feb. 22
The Changeover
Thriller with Timothy Spall, Nicholas Galitzine, Erana James, Kate Harcourt, Benji Purchase, Melanie Lynskey, Lucy Lawless. Directed by Stuart McKenzie, Miranda Harcourt. Vertical Entertainment
1st Summoning
Horror with Hayley Lovitt, Jason MacDonald, Brook Todd, Teddy Cole, Ace Hamey. Directed by Raymond Wood. Gravitas Ventures
Holiday
Drama with Victoria Carmen Sonne, Lai Yde, Thijs Römer. Directed by Isabella Eklöf. Breaking Glass Pictures
The Hours and Times
Re-release of 1991 drama with David Angus and Ian Hart. Written and directed by Christopher Munch. Oscilloscope Laboratories
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Animated with voices of Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, Cate Blanchett, Kit Harrington, Craig Ferguson, F. Murray Abraham. Directed by Dean DeBlois. Universal Pictures
The Rhythm Section
Thriller with Blake Lively, Jude Law, Sterling K. Brown. Directed by Reed Morano. Paramount Pictures
Ruben Brandt, Collector
Animated thriller directed by Milorad Krstić, Radmila Roczkov. Directed by Krstić. Sony Pictures Classics
Run the Race
Family drama with Tanner Stine, Kristoffer Poloha, Evan Hofer, Kelsey Reinhardt, Mario VanPeebles, Mykelti Williamson and Frances Fisher. Directed by Chris Dowling. Roadside Attractions
Wrestle
Documentary directed by Suzanne Herbert, Lauren Belfer. Oscilloscope Laboratories
Feb. TBD
United Skates
Documentary directed by Dyana Winkler. HBO Documentary Films
March 1
Beers of Joy
Documentary directed by David Swift, Scott Owen. Gravitas Ventures
The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind
Drama with Maxwell Simba, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Aïssa Maïga, Lily Banda, Lemogang Tsipa, Philbert Falakeza, Joseph Marcell, Noma Dumezweni. Written and directed by Ejiofor. Netflix
Climax
Thriller with Sofia Boutella. Written and directed by Gaspar Noé. A24
Devil's Path
Thriller with Stephen Twardokus, JD Scalzo, Jon Gale. Directed by Matthew Montgomery. Breaking Glass Pictures
Greta
Thriller with Isabelle Huppert, Chloë Grace Moretz, Maika Monroe, Colm Feore, Stephen Rea. Directed by Neil Jordan. Focus Features
The Hole in the Ground
Horror with Seána Kerslake, James Cosmo, Simone Kirby, Steve Wall, James Quinn Markey. Directed by Lee Cronin. A24 / DirecTV
Hotel by the River
Korean drama with Ki Joobong, Kim Minhee, Kwon Haehyo, Yu Junsang and Song Seonmi. Written and directed by Hong Sangsoo. Cinema Guild
The Iron Orchard
Drama with Lane Garrison, Ali Cobrin, Austin Nichols. Directed by Ty Roberts. Santa Rita Film Co.
The Last Resort
Documentary directed by Dennis Scholl, Kareem Tabsch. Kino Lorber
Level 16
Horror with Katie Douglas, Celina Martin, Sara Canning, Peter Outerbridge, Amalia Williamson, Kate Vickery. Written and directed by Danishka Esterhazy. Dark Sky Films
A Madea Family Funeral
Comedy with Cassi Davis, Patrice Lovely and Tyler Perry. Written and directed by Perry. Lionsgate
Mapplethorpe
Drama with Matt Smith, Marianne Rendon, John Benjamin Hickey, Mark Moses, Carolyn McCormick. Directed by Ondi Timoner. Samuel Goldwyn Features
Off Season
Thriller with Jessica Cadden Osborne, Chance Kelly, Sosie Bacon. Directed by Robert Cole. Indican Pictures
Saint Judy
Drama with Michelle Monaghan, Alfred Molina, Alfre Woodard, Common, Leem Lubany, Peter Krause. Directed by Sean Hanish. Blue Fox Entertainment
Touch Me Not
Documentary/narrative hybrid directed by Adina Pintilie. Kino Lorber
We Die Young
Action thriller with Jean-Claude Van Damme. Directed by Lior Geller. Lionsgate
The Wedding Guest Thriller with Dev Patel, Radhika Apte, Jim Sarbh. Written and directed by Michael Winterbottom. IFC Films
Woman at War
Drama with Halldóra Geirharðsdóttir, Jóhann Sigurðarson, Davíð Þór Jónsson. Directed by Benedikt Erlingsson. Magnolia Pictures
March 8
All Is True
Drama starring and directed by Kenneth Branagh, with Judi Dench, Ian McKellen. Written by Ben Elton. Sony Pictures Classics
And Then There Was Eve
Drama with Mary Holland, Karan Soni, Jenica Bergere. Directed by Savannah Bloch. Breaking Glass Pictures
Captain Marvel
Action-adventure with Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou. Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. Walt Disney Pictures
Gloria Bell
Romantic drama with Julianne Moore, John Turturro, Michael Cera, Caren Pistoruys, Brad Garrett, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Rita Wilson, Sean Astin, Holland Taylor. Written and directed by Sebastián Lelio. A24
I'm Not Here
Drama with J.K. Simmons, Sebastian Stan, Maika Monroe. Directed by Michelle Schumacher. Gravitas Ventures
Police Story
Re-release of 1985 action comedy with Jackie Chan, Brigitte Lin. Janus Films
Police Story 2
Re-release of 1988 sequel with Jackie Chan and Maggie Cheung. Janus Films
Transit
Drama with Franz Rogowski, Paula Beer, Godehard Giese. Written and directed by Christian Petzold. Music Box Films
March 10
War and Peace
Re-release of Academy Award-winning 1966 Russian adaptation. Directed by Sergei Bondarchuk. Janus Films
March 14
Babylon
Restoration of 1980 drama with Brinsley Forde. Directed by Franco Rosso. Kino Lorber
March 15
The Aftermath
Romantic drama with Keira Knightley, Jason Clarke, Alexander Skarsgård. Directed by James Kent. Fox Searchlight
Ash is the Purest White
Romantic drama with Tao Zhao, Fan Liao, Yi'nan Diao. Written and directed by Zhangke Jia. Cohen Cohen Media Group
Chimera Strain
Sci-fi thriller with Henry Ian Cusick, Erika Ervin and Kathleen Quinlan. Written and directed by director Maurice Haeems. Vertical Entertainment
Combat Obscura
Documentary directed by Miles Lagoze. Oscilloscope Laboratories
Finding Steve McQueen
Crime thriller with Travis Fimmel, Forest Whitaker, William Fichtner, Lily Rabe, Rhys Coiro, Rachael Taylor. Directed by Mark Steven Johnson. Momentum Pictures
For Love or Money
Drama with Robert Kazinsky, Samantha Barks. Directed by Michelle Schumacher. Gravitas Ventures
Giant Little Ones
Drama with Maria Bello, Kyle MacLachlan, Josh Wiggins, Darren Mann, Taylor Hickson. Written and directed by Keith Behrman. Vertical Entertainment
The Hummingbird Project
Drama with Jesse Eisenberg, Alexander Skarsgård, Salma Hayek, Michael Mando, Sarah Goldberg. Written and directed by Kim Nguyen. The Orchard
Iceman
Dramatic thriller with Jurgen Vogel, Andrew Hennicke, Susanne Wuest. Directed by Felix Randau. Film Movement
The Mustang
Drama with Cast: Matthias Schoenaerts, Connie Britton, Bruce Dern, Jason Mitchell, Gideon Adlon, Josh Stewart. Directed by Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre. Focus Features
Never Grow Old
Western with Emile Hirsch, Déborah François, John Cusack. Written and directed by Ivan Kavanagh. Saban Films / Lionsgate
Out of Blue
Crime drama with Patricia Clarkson, Jacki Weaver, James Caan, Toby Jones, Mamie Gummer. Directed by Carol Morely. IFC Films
Styx
Drama with Susanne Wolff, Gedion Odour Wekesa. Directed by Wolfgang Fischer. Film Movement
Superpower Dogs
Imax documentary. Imax
3 Faces
Iranian narrative feature with Jafar Panahi and Behnaz Jafari. Directed by Panahi. Kino Lorber
Triple Frontier
Action-adventure with Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, Pedro Pascal. Written by J.C. Chandor, Mark Boal. Directed by J.C. Chandor. Netflix
Wonder Park
Animated adventure comedy with voices of Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick, John Oliver, Mila Kunis, Kenan Thompson, Ken Jeong, Norbert Leo Butz, Brianna Denski, Ken Hudson Campbell. Paramount Animation
Yardie
Crime drama with Ami Ameen, Shantol Jackson, Stephen Graham. Directed by Idris Elba. Rialto Pictures
March 22
The Beach Bum
Comedy with Matthew McConaughey, Zac Efron, Isla Fisher, Jonah Hill. Directed by Harmony Korine. Neon / Vice Media
The Eyes of Orson Welles
Documentary directed by Mark Cousins. Janus Films
Five Feet Apart
Romantic drama with Haley Lu Richardson, Cole Sprouse, Moises Arias, Kimberly Hébert Gregory, Paraminder Nagra, Claire Forlani. Directed by Justin Baldoni. CBS Films
Greyhound
Military drama written by and starring Tom Hanks, with Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan, Elisabeth Shue. Directed by Aaron Schneider. Columbia Pictures
The Informer
Crime drama with Joel Kinnaman, Rosamund Pike, Clive Owen, Common, Ana de Armas. Directed by Andrea Di Stefano. Aviron Pictures
Knife+Heart
Romantic thriller with Vanessa Paradis, Nicolas Maury, Kate Moran. Directed by Yann Gonzalez. Altered Innocence
Relaxer
Drama with Joshua Burge, David Dastmalchian, Andre Hyland. Written and directed by Joel Potrykus. Oscilloscope Laboratories
Trading Paint
Action with John Travolta, Toby Sebastian, Shania Twain, Michael Madsen. Directed by Karzan Kader. Saban Films / Lionsgate
Us
Thriller with Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss. Written and directed by Jordan Peele. Universal Pictures
We Are Boats
Inspirational drama with Angela Sarafyan, Luke Hemsworth, Amanda Plummer. Written and directed by James Bird. Breaking Glass Pictures
Where'd You Go Bernadette
Comedy-drama with Cate Blanchett, Billy Crudup, Kristen Wiig, Emma Nelson. Directed by Richard Linklater. Annapurna Pictures
March 29
Captive State
Sci-fi with John Goodman, Ashton Sanders, Jonathan Majors, Colson Baker, Vera Farmiga. Directed by Rupert Wyatt. Focus Features
Diane
Drama with Mary Kay Place, Jake Lacy, Estelle Parsons, Written and directed by Kent Jones. IFC Films
Dumbo
Action-adventure with Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito. Directed by Tim Burton. Walt Disney Pictures
Hail Satan?
Documentary directed by Penny Lane. Magnolia Pictures
Her Smell
Drama with Elisabeth Moss, Cara Delevingne, Dan Stevens, Amber Heard, Agyness Deyn, Gayle Rankin, Ashley Benson, Dylan Gelula, Virginia Madsen, Eric Stoltz. Written and directed by Alex Ross Perry. Gunpowder & Sky
The Highwaymen
Crime drama with Kevin Costner, Woody Harrelson, Kathy Bates. Directed by John Lee Hancock. Netflix
Hotel Mumbai
Drama with Armie Hammer, Dev Patel, Nazanin Boniadi. Directed by Anthony Maras. Bleecker Street
JT Leroy
Drama with Kristen Stewart, Laura Dern, Jim Sturgess, Courtney Love, Diane Kruger. Directed by Justin Kelly. Universal Pictures Content Group
The Man Who Killed Don Quixote
Fantasy adventure with Adam Driver, Jonathan Pryce, Stellan Skarsgard. Written and directed by Terry Gilliam. Screen Media
Maze
Political crime drama with Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, Barry Ward. Written and directed by Stephen Burke. Lightyear Entertainment
Vigilante
Thriller with Olivia Wilde, Morgan Spector, Kyle Catlett. Written and directed by Sarah Daggar Nickson. DirecTV / Saban Films / Lionsgate
Wild Nights With Emily
Comedy with Molly Shannon, Amy Seimetz, Susan Ziegler, Brett Gelman, Jackie Monahan, Kevin Seal, Dana Melanie, Sasha Frolova, Lisa Haas, Al Sutton. Written and directed by Madeleine Olnek. Greenwich Entertainment
March TBD
An Elephant Sitting Still
Chinese drama directed by Hu Bo. KimStim
The Fall of the American Empire
Comedy with Maxim Roy, Vincent Leclerc, Éric Bruneau.Written and directed by Denys Arcand. Sony Pictures Classics
Gospel of Eureka
Documentary directed by Donal Mosher, Michael Palmieri. Kino Lorber
Svaha: The Sixth Finger
Horror-mystery with Lee Jung-Jae, Park Jung-min. Directed by Jang Jae-hyun. CJ Entertainment
April 5
At War
French drama with Vincent Landon. Directed by Stéphane Brizé. Cinema Libre Studio
Back Fork
Drama with A.J. Cook, Josh Stewart, Agnes Bruckner. Directed by Stewart. Uncork'd Entertainment
Billboard
Drama with John Robinson, Heather Matarazzo, Eric Roberts, Leo Fitzpatrick, Darlene Cates, Oakes Fegley. Written and directed by Zeke Zelker. Paladin
The Chaperone
Drama with Elizabeth McGovern, Haley Lu Richardson, Campbell Scott. Written by Julian Fellowes. Directed by Michael Engler. PBS Films
A Dark Place
Crime thriller with Andrew Scott, Bronagh Waugh, Denise Gough. Directed by Simon Fellows. Shout! Factory
The Haunting of Sharon Tate
Thriller with Hilary Duff, Jonathan Bennett, Lydia Hearst. Written and directed by Daniel Farrands. Saban Films
Made Me Do It
Horror with with Anna B. Shaffer, Kyle Van Vonderen, Courtney Palm, Jason Gregory London, Liston Spence. Directed by Benjamin Ironside Koppin. Indican Pictures
Pet Sematary
Horror with Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, Jeté Laurence, Hugo Lavoie, Lucas Lavoie, John Lithgow. Directed by Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer. Paramount Pictures
Peterloo
Historical drama with Rory Kinnear, Maxine Peake, Neil Bell, Philip Jackson, Vincent Franklin, Karl Johnson, Tim McInnerny. Written and directed by Mike Leigh. Amazon Studios
Shazam!
Action adventure with Zachary Levi, Mark Strong, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Djimon Hounsou. Directed by David F. Sandberg. New Line Cinema / Warner Bros.
Teen Spirit
Drama with Elle Fanning, Rebecca Hall, Zlatko Buric, Agnieszka Grochowska. Written and directed by Max Minghella. LD Entertainment / Bleecker Street
The Wind
Horror western with Caitlin Gerard, Julia Goldani Telles, Ashley Zukerman, Dylan McTee, Miles Anderson. Directed by Emma Tammi. IFC Midnight
April 12
After
Romantic drama with Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin. Directed by Jenny Gage. Aviron Pictures
Dogman
Drama with Marcello Fonte, Edoardo Pesce. Directed by Matteo Garrone. Magnolia Pictures
Girls of the Sun
War drama with Golshifteh Farahani, Emmanuelle Bercot, Zübeyde Bulut. Directed by Eva Husson. Cohen Media Group
Hellboy
Action with David Harbour, Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane, Sasha Lane, Daniel Dae Kim. Directed by Neil Marshall. Lionsgate
High Life
Thriller with Robert Pattinson, Juliette Binoche, André Benjamin, Mia Goth. Directed by Claire Denis. A24
Little
Comedy with Regina Hall, Issa Rae, Marsai Martin. Directed by Tina Gordon Chism. Universal Pictures
Missing Link
Animation with voices of Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana, Zach Galifianakis. Written and directed by Chris Butler. Annapurna Pictures
Suburban Birds
Drama with Mason Lee. Written and directed by Qiu Sheng. Cinema Guild
The White Crow
Drama with Oleg Ivenko, Ralph Fiennes, Louis Hofmann, Adèle Exarchopoulos. Written by David Hare. Directed by Fiennes. Sony Pictures Classics
Working Woman
Israeli drama with Liron Ben-Shlush, Menashe Noy, Oshri Cohen. Directed by Michal Aviad. Zeitgeist Films / Kino Lorber
April 17
Breakthrough
Drama with Chrissy Metz, Josh Lucas, Topher Grace, Mike Colter, Marcel Ruiz, Sam Trammell, Dennis Haysbert. Directed by Roxann Dawson. 20th Century Fox
Penguins
Nature documentary directed by Alastair Fothergill, Jeff Wilson. DisneyNature
April 19
Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché
Documentary narrated by Jodie Foster. Directed by Pamela B. Green. Zeitgeist Films
Breaking Habits
Documentary featuring Sister Kate and the Sisters of the Valley. Directed by Robert Ryan. Good Deed Entertainment
The Curse of La Llorona
Horror with Linda Cardellini, Raymond Cruz, Patricia Velasquez, Marisol Ramirez,Sean Patrick Thomas. Directed by Michael Chaves. New Line Cinema / Warner Bros.
Drunk Parents
Comedy with Alex Baldwin, Salma Hayek, Jim Gaffigan. Directed by Fred Wolf. Vertical Entertainment
Hagazussa
German horror with Aleksandra Cwen, Tanja Petrovsky, Claudia Martini, Haymon Maria Buttinger, Celina Peter. Written and directed by Lukas Feigelfeld. Doppelgänger Releasing / Bloody Disgusting
High on the Hog
Action comedy with Sid Haig, Joe Estevez, Robert Z'Dar. Directed by Tony Wash. Indican Pictures
Long Day's Journey Into Night
Chinese mystery with Jue Huang, Wei Tang, Sylvia Chang. Directed by Bi Gan. Kino Lorber
Under the Silver Lake
Thriller with Andrew Garfield, Riley Keough, Topher Grace. Written and directed by David Robert Mitchell. A24
April 26
Avengers: Endgame
Superhero action-adventure with Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd. Directed by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo. Marvel / Walt Disney Pictures
Christ Stopped at Eboli
Restoration of 1979 drama with Paolo Bonacelli, Alain Cuny, Lea Massari, Irene Papas. Directed by Francesco Rosi. Rialto Pictures
Grass
Korean drama with Kim Minhee. Written and directed by Hong Sangsoo. Cinema Guild
April/Spring TBD
Aquarela
Documentary directed by Viktor Kossakovsky. Sony Pictures Classics
Angel Face
French drama with Marion Cotillard, Ayline Aksoy-Etaix. Directed by Vanessa Filho. Cinema Libre Studio
Family
Comedy with Taylor Schilling, Bryn Vale, Brian Tyree Henry, Jessie Ennis, Blair Beeken, Matt Walsh, Allison Tolman, Eric Edelstein, Kate McKinnon, Fabrizio Guido. Written and directed by Laura Steinel. The Film Arcade
The Last Full Measure
War drama with Sebastian Stan, Christopher Plummer, William Hurt, Samuel L. Jackson, Ed Harris. Written and directed by Todd Robinson. Roadside Attractions
Little Woods
Crime drama with Tessa Thompson, Lily James, Luke Kirby, James Badge Dale, Lance Reddick. Written and directed by Nia DaCosta. Neon
The Public
Drama with Emilio Estevez, Alec Baldwin, Taylor Schilling, Jeffrey Wright, Jena Malone, Christian Slater, Gabrielle Union. Written and directed by Estevez. Universal Pictures Content Group
Slut in a Good Way
Comedy with Marguerite Bouchard, Romane Denis, Rose Adam, Alex Godbout. Directed by Sophie Lorain. Comedy Dynamics
Storm Boy
Family adventure with Jai Courtney, Geoffrey Rush, Finn Little. Directed by Shawn Seet. Good Deed Entertainment
Sunset
Drama with Vlad Ivanov, Juli Jakab, Evelin Dobos, Susanne Wuest. Written and directed by László Nemes. Sony Pictures Classics
