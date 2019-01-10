Advertisement

Winter movie preview: 'Captain Marvel,' 'Miss Bala,' 'Dumbo' and a complete list

By and Matthew Cooper
Jan 10, 2019 | 3:00 AM
Winter movie preview: 'Captain Marvel,' 'Miss Bala,' 'Dumbo' and a complete list
"Glass," clockwise top left, "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World," "Hellboy" and "Captain Marvel." (Handout)

The following is a list of films to be released this winter and spring from Jan, 16 through April 26. Release dates subject to change.

Jan. 16

Dragon Ball Super: Broly

Advertisement

Anime directed by Tatsuya Nagamine. (1:40) PG. Funimation

Jan. 17

All These Small Moments

Drama with Molly Ringwald, Brian D'Arcy James, Brendan Meyer, Sam McCarthy, Harley Quinn Smith, Jemima Kirke. Written and directed by Melissa B. Miller Constanzo. Orion Classics

Jan. 18

Adult Life Skills

Comedy-drama with Jodie Whittaker. Written and directed by Rachel Tunnard. Screen Media

The Brawler

Drama with Zach McGowan, Amy Smart, Taryn Manning. Directed by Ken Kushner. Vertical Entertainment

Don't Come Back From the Moon

Drama with James Franco, Rashida Jones. Directed by Bruce Thierry Cheung. Brainstorm Media

Egg

Alysia Reiner, left, and Christina Hendricks in "Egg."
Alysia Reiner, left, and Christina Hendricks in "Egg." (Gravitas Ventures / Handout)

Comedy with Alysia Reiner, Christina Hendricks, Anna Camp, David Alan Basche, Gbenga Akinnagbe. Directed by Marianna Palka. Gravitas Ventures

Fyre

Documentary directed by Chris Smith. Netflix

Glass

Advertisement
A trailer for director M. Night Shyamalan's new film "Glass," starring Sam Jackson, Bruce Willis and James McAvoy.

Comic book thriller with Bruce Willis, James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sarah Paulson, Samuel L. Jackson. Written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan. Universal Pictures

RELATED: M. Night Shyamalan strikes back ... again ... now with his own cinematic universe »

I Hate Kids

Comedy with Tom Everett Scott, Tituss Burgess, Julian Feder, Rachel Boston. Directed by John Asher. Freestyle Digital Media

La Religieuse

Restoration of 1966 French drama with Anna Karina, Liselotte Pulver, Micheline Presle, Francisco Rabal. Rialto Pictures

The Last Man

Action with Hayden Christensen, Harvey Keitel, Marco Leonardi. Directed by Rodrigo H. Vila. Lionsgate

Pledge

Horror with Phillip Andre Botello, Zachery Byrd, Zack Weiner. Directed by Daniel Robbins. IFC Midnight

Split Lip

Action with Dorée Seay. Written and directed by Christopher Sheffield. Indie Rights

St. Bernard Syndicate

Comedy with Frederik Cilius Jørgensen, Rasmus Bruun. Directed by Mads Brügger. Uncork'd Entertainment

The Standoff at Sparrow Creek

Crime drama with James Badge Dale, Happy Anderson, Patrick Fischler, Brian Geraghty, Chris Mulkey. Written and directed by Henry Dunham. RLJE Films

Unbridled

Drama with Eric Roberts, T.C. Stallings, Dey Young, Tea McKay. Directed by John David Ware. Cinespots

Jan. 24

The Final Wish

Horror with Lin Shaye, Michael Welch, Melissa Bolona, Tony Todd. Directed by Timothy Woodward Jr. Cinedigm

Jan. 25

An Acceptable Loss

Thriller with Tika Sumpter, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ben Tavassoli, Deana Dunagan, Alysia Reiner, Clarke Peters, David Eigenberg, Jeff Hephner, Rex Linn, Alex Weismann. Written and directed by Joe Chappelle. IFC Films

The Bounty Killer

Action western with Crispian Belfrage. Ethan McDowell, David Gilliam. Directed by Chip Baker. Indican Pictures

Dead Ant

Comedy with Tom Arnold, Sean Astin, Jake Busey, Leisha Hailey, Rhys Coiro. Written and directed by Ron Carlson. Cinedigm

Goodnight, Charlene

Crime drama with Daniel Ross Owens, Carl Bailey, Chris Zuhdi. Written and directed by Zuhdi. Indie Rights

Heartlock

Crime drama written and directed by Jon Kauffman. Dark Star Pictures

The Invisibles

Drama with Max Mauff, Alice Dwyer, Ruby O. Fee, Aaron Altaras, Victoria Schulz, Florian Lukas. Directed by Claus Räfle. Greenwich Entertainment

The Kid Who Would Be King

Fantasy adventure with Louis Ashbourne Serkis, Dean Chaumoo, Tom Taylor, Rhianna Dorris, Angus Imrie, Rebecca Ferguson, Patrick Stewart. Written and directed by Joe Cornish. 20th Century Fox

King of Thieves

Thriller with Michael Caine, Jim Broadbent, Tom Courtenay, Michael Gambon, Ray Winstone. Directed by James Marsh. Saban Films

Serenity

Thriller with Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jason Clarke, Djimon Hounsou, Jeremy Strong, Diane Lane. Written and directed by Steven Knight. Aviron Pictures

West of Sunshine

Crime drama with Damian Hill, Ty Perham, Arthur Angel, Kat Stewart. Written and directed by Jason Raftopoulos. Dark Star Pictures

Jan. 30

The Gandhi Murder

Drama with Jesus Sans, Stephen Lang, Luke Pasqualino. Directed by Karim Traidia, Pankaj Sehgal. Rising Star Entertainment

January TBD

Extreme Job

Action comedy with Ryu Seung-yong. Directed by Lee Byoung-heon. CJ Entertainment

Feb. 1

Arctic

Drama with Mads Mikkelsen, Maria Thelma Smáradóttir. Directed by Joe Penna. Bleecker Street Films

A Breath Away

Thriller with Romain Duris, Olga Kurylenko. Directed by Daniel Roby. Gravitas Ventures

Daughter of Mine

Drama with Valeria Golino, Alba Rohrwacher, Sara Casu. Directed by Laura Bispuri. Strand Releasing

The Golem

Horror with Hani Furstenberg, Ishai Golen. Directed by Directed by Doron Paz, Yoav Paz. Epic Pictures /Dread Central

Jihadists

Documentary directed by Francois Margolin. Cinema Libre Studio

Miss Bala

Action thriller with Gina Rodriguez, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Anthony Mackie. Directed by Catherine Hardwicke. Columbia Pictures

Piercing

Horror-mystery with Mia Wasikowska, Christopher Abbott, Laia Costa. Written and directed by Nicolas Pesce. Universal Pictures Content Group

Sharkwater Extinction

Adventure documentary directed by Rob Stewart. Freestyle Digital Media

Then Came You

Romantic drama with Maisie Williams, Asa Butterfield, Nina Dobrev. Directed by Peter Hutchings. Shout! Factory

Tito and the Birds

Animated adventure directed by Gustavo Steinberg, Gabriel Bitar, and André Catoto. Shout! Factory

The Unicorn

Comedy with Lauren Lapkus, Nick Rutherford, Lucy Hale, Beck Bennett, Dree Hemingway, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Maya Kazan, John Kapelos, Beverly D'Angelo, Kyle Mooney. The Orchard

Velvet Buzzsaw

Thriller with Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo. Written and directed by Dan Gilroy. Netflix

Advertisement

Who Will Write Our History

Documentary written and directed by Roberta Grossman. Abramorama

Feb. 4

Farinelli

Re-release of 1994 period drama with Elsa Zylberstein, Caroline Cellier and Renaud du Peloux. Directed by Gérard Corbiau. Film Movement

Feb. 8

The Amityville Murders

Horror with John Robinson, Chelsea Ricketts, Diane Franklin, Paul Ben-Victor. Written and directed by Daniel Farrands. Skyline Entertainment

Beneath the Leaves

Thriller with Doug Jones, Mira Sorvino, Paul Sorvino. Directed by Adam Marino. Vertical Entertainment

Berlin, I Love You

Romantic comedy anthology with Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren, Jim Sturgess, Diego Luna. Saban Films

Cold Pursuit

Action thriller with Liam Neeson, Tom Bateman, Tom Jackson, Emmy Rossum. Directed by Hans Petter Moland. Lionsgate

The Divorce Party

Romantic comedy with Thomas Cocquerel, Matilda Lutz. Directed by Will Thompson. Gravitas Ventures

Everybody Knows

Drama with Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem. Written and directed by Asghar Farhadi. Focus Features

The Isle

Supernatural thriller with Conleth Hill, Alex Hassell, Fisayo Akinade, Tori Butler Hart, Alix Wilton Regan, Graham Butler. Directed by Matthew Butler Hart. Brainstorm Media

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Animated adventure with voices of Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Tiffany Haddish. Directed by Mike Mitchell. Warner Bros. / Warner Animation Group

The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot

Action thriller with Sam Elliott, Aidan Turner, Ron Livingston, Caitlin FitzGerald, Larry Miller, Ellar Coltrane. Written and directed by Robert D. Krzykowski. RLJE Films

Never Look Away

German drama with Tom Schilling, Paula Beer, Sebastian Koch, Saskia Rosendahl, Ina Weisse. Written and directed by Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck. Sony Pictures Classics

Oscar Nominated Shorts

Compilation of films recognized by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. ShortsHD

Pinsky

Comedy with Rebecca Karpovsky, Alan Blumenfield. Directed by Amanda Lundquist. Breaking Glass Pictures

The Prodigy

Horror-thriller Taylor Schilling, Jackson Robert Scott, Peter Mooney, Colm Feore. Directed by Nicholas McCarthy. Orion Pictures

St. Agatha

Horror with Sabrina Kern, Carolyn Hennesy, Courtney Halverson. Directed by Darren Lynn Bousman. Uncork'd Entertainment

To Dust

Drama with Géza Röhrig and Matthew Broderick. Directed by Shawn Snyder. Good Deed Entertainment

Under the Eiffel Tower

Romantic Comedy with Matt Walsh, Judith Godrèche, Reid Scott, Michaela Watkins, David Wain, Dylan Gelula, Gary Cole. Directed by Archie Borders.The Orchard

Untogether

Drama with Jamie Dornan, Jemima Kirke, Lola Kirke, Ben Mendelsohn, Billy Crystal. Directed by Emma Forrest. Freestyle Digital Media

A Violent Man

Contemporary noir with Thomas Q. Jones, Isaach De Bankole, Chuck Liddell. Directed by Matthew Berkowitz. GVN Releasing

What Men Want

Romantic comedy with Taraji P. Henson, Aldis Hodge, Richard Roundtree, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Tracy Morgan. Directed by Adam Shankman. Paramount Pictures

The Wild Pear Tree

Drama with Aydin Doğu Demirkol and Murat Cemcir. Directed by Nuri Bilge Ceylan. Cinema Guild

Feb. 13

Isn't It Romantic

Romantic comedy with Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, Adam Devine, Priyanka Chopra. Directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson. New Line Cinema / Warner Bros.

RELATED: Writing the modern rom-com: How the creators of 'Isn't It Romantic' twisted tropes to both satirize and satisfy »

Feb. 14

Alita: Battle Angel

Directed by Robert Rodriguez and starring Rosa Salazar, Eiza González, Christophe Waltz, Mahershala Ali and Jennifer Connelly, "Alita: Battle Angel" is the story of one young woman's journey to discover the truth of who she is and her fight to change the world.

Action adventure with Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, Jackie Earle Haley, Keean Johnson. Written by James Cameron, Laeta Kalogridis. Directed by Robert Rodriguez. 20th Century Fox

RELATED: Meet Rosa Salazar, who lends heart and soul to this year's most unusual action hero in 'Alita: Battle Angel' »

Fighting With My Family

Comedy-drama with Florence Pugh, Lena Headey, Nick Frost, Jack Lowden, with Vince Vaughn, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Written and directed by Stephen Merchant. MGM

Happy Death Day 2U

Thriller with Jessica Rothe. Directed by Christopher Landon. Universal Pictures

Feb. 15

Birds of Passage

Drama with Jose Acosta, Natalia Reyes, Carmiña Martínez. Directed by Cristina Gallego, Ciro Guerra. The Orchard

Donnybrook

Thriller with Jamie Bell, Frank Grillo, Margaret Qualley, James Badge Dale. Directed by Tim Sutton. IFC Films

The Image Book

Documentary directed by Jean-Luc Godard. Kino Lorber

Lords of Chaos

Horror-drama with Rory Culkin, Emory Cohen, Sky Ferreira, Jack Kilmer, Valter Skarsgård. Directed by Jonas Åkerlund. Gunpowder & Sky

The Maestro

Biographical drama with Xander Berkeley, Sarah Clarke, Leo Marks, Alex Essoe, Jon Polito. Directed by Adam Cushman. Freestyle Digital Media

Patrick

Family comedy with Jennifer Saunders, Beattie Edmondson, Ed Skrein. Written and directed by Mandi Fletcher. Screen Media

Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz

Documentary directed by Barry Avrich. 7th Art

Virginia Minnesota

Adventure-fantasy with Aurora Perrineau, Rachel Hendrix, Susan Walters, Harold Perrineau. Directed by Daniel Stine. Indican Pictures

Feb. 22

The Changeover

Thriller with Timothy Spall, Nicholas Galitzine, Erana James, Kate Harcourt, Benji Purchase, Melanie Lynskey, Lucy Lawless. Directed by Stuart McKenzie, Miranda Harcourt. Vertical Entertainment

1st Summoning

Horror with Hayley Lovitt, Jason MacDonald, Brook Todd, Teddy Cole, Ace Hamey. Directed by Raymond Wood. Gravitas Ventures

Advertisement

Holiday

Drama with Victoria Carmen Sonne, Lai Yde, Thijs Römer. Directed by Isabella Eklöf. Breaking Glass Pictures

The Hours and Times

Re-release of 1991 drama with David Angus and Ian Hart. Written and directed by Christopher Munch. Oscilloscope Laboratories

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Animated with voices of Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, Cate Blanchett, Kit Harrington, Craig Ferguson, F. Murray Abraham. Directed by Dean DeBlois.

Animated with voices of Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, Cate Blanchett, Kit Harrington, Craig Ferguson, F. Murray Abraham. Directed by Dean DeBlois. Universal Pictures

The Rhythm Section

Thriller with Blake Lively, Jude Law, Sterling K. Brown. Directed by Reed Morano. Paramount Pictures

Ruben Brandt, Collector

Animated thriller directed by Milorad Krstić, Radmila Roczkov. Directed by Krstić. Sony Pictures Classics

Run the Race

Family drama with Tanner Stine, Kristoffer Poloha, Evan Hofer, Kelsey Reinhardt, Mario VanPeebles, Mykelti Williamson and Frances Fisher. Directed by Chris Dowling. Roadside Attractions

Wrestle

Documentary directed by Suzanne Herbert, Lauren Belfer. Oscilloscope Laboratories

Feb. TBD

United Skates

Documentary directed by Dyana Winkler. HBO Documentary Films

March 1

Beers of Joy

Documentary directed by David Swift, Scott Owen. Gravitas Ventures

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind

Drama with Maxwell Simba, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Aïssa Maïga, Lily Banda, Lemogang Tsipa, Philbert Falakeza, Joseph Marcell, Noma Dumezweni. Written and directed by Ejiofor. Netflix

Climax

Thriller with Sofia Boutella. Written and directed by Gaspar Noé. A24

Devil's Path

Thriller with Stephen Twardokus, JD Scalzo, Jon Gale. Directed by Matthew Montgomery. Breaking Glass Pictures

Greta

Thriller with Isabelle Huppert, Chloë Grace Moretz, Maika Monroe, Colm Feore, Stephen Rea. Directed by Neil Jordan. Focus Features

The Hole in the Ground

Horror with Seána Kerslake, James Cosmo, Simone Kirby, Steve Wall, James Quinn Markey. Directed by Lee Cronin. A24 / DirecTV

Hotel by the River

Korean drama with Ki Joobong, Kim Minhee, Kwon Haehyo, Yu Junsang and Song Seonmi. Written and directed by Hong Sangsoo. Cinema Guild

The Iron Orchard

Drama with Lane Garrison, Ali Cobrin, Austin Nichols. Directed by Ty Roberts. Santa Rita Film Co.

The Last Resort

Documentary directed by Dennis Scholl, Kareem Tabsch. Kino Lorber

Level 16

Horror with Katie Douglas, Celina Martin, Sara Canning, Peter Outerbridge, Amalia Williamson, Kate Vickery. Written and directed by Danishka Esterhazy. Dark Sky Films

A Madea Family Funeral

Comedy with Cassi Davis, Patrice Lovely and Tyler Perry. Written and directed by Perry. Lionsgate

Mapplethorpe

Drama with Matt Smith, Marianne Rendon, John Benjamin Hickey, Mark Moses, Carolyn McCormick. Directed by Ondi Timoner. Samuel Goldwyn Features

Off Season

Thriller with Jessica Cadden Osborne, Chance Kelly, Sosie Bacon. Directed by Robert Cole. Indican Pictures

Saint Judy

Drama with Michelle Monaghan, Alfred Molina, Alfre Woodard, Common, Leem Lubany, Peter Krause. Directed by Sean Hanish. Blue Fox Entertainment

Touch Me Not

Documentary/narrative hybrid directed by Adina Pintilie. Kino Lorber

We Die Young

Action thriller with Jean-Claude Van Damme. Directed by Lior Geller. Lionsgate

The Wedding Guest Thriller with Dev Patel, Radhika Apte, Jim Sarbh. Written and directed by Michael Winterbottom. IFC Films

Woman at War

Drama with Halldóra Geirharðsdóttir, Jóhann Sigurðarson, Davíð Þór Jónsson. Directed by Benedikt Erlingsson. Magnolia Pictures

March 8

All Is True

Drama starring and directed by Kenneth Branagh, with Judi Dench, Ian McKellen. Written by Ben Elton. Sony Pictures Classics

And Then There Was Eve

Drama with Mary Holland, Karan Soni, Jenica Bergere. Directed by Savannah Bloch. Breaking Glass Pictures

Captain Marvel

Watch the trailer for "Captain Marvel."

Action-adventure with Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou. Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. Walt Disney Pictures

RELATED: Building 'Captain Marvel': How Brie Larson trained to be a superhero »

Gloria Bell

Romantic drama with Julianne Moore, John Turturro, Michael Cera, Caren Pistoruys, Brad Garrett, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Rita Wilson, Sean Astin, Holland Taylor. Written and directed by Sebastián Lelio. A24

I'm Not Here

Drama with J.K. Simmons, Sebastian Stan, Maika Monroe. Directed by Michelle Schumacher. Gravitas Ventures

Police Story

Re-release of 1985 action comedy with Jackie Chan, Brigitte Lin. Janus Films

Police Story 2

Re-release of 1988 sequel with Jackie Chan and Maggie Cheung. Janus Films

Transit

Drama with Franz Rogowski, Paula Beer, Godehard Giese. Written and directed by Christian Petzold. Music Box Films

March 10

War and Peace

Re-release of Academy Award-winning 1966 Russian adaptation. Directed by Sergei Bondarchuk. Janus Films

March 14

Babylon

Restoration of 1980 drama with Brinsley Forde. Directed by Franco Rosso. Kino Lorber

March 15

The Aftermath

Romantic drama with Keira Knightley, Jason Clarke, Alexander Skarsgård. Directed by James Kent. Fox Searchlight

Ash is the Purest White

Romantic drama with Tao Zhao, Fan Liao, Yi'nan Diao. Written and directed by Zhangke Jia. Cohen Cohen Media Group

Chimera Strain

Sci-fi thriller with Henry Ian Cusick, Erika Ervin and Kathleen Quinlan. Written and directed by director Maurice Haeems. Vertical Entertainment

Combat Obscura

Documentary directed by Miles Lagoze. Oscilloscope Laboratories

Finding Steve McQueen

Crime thriller with Travis Fimmel, Forest Whitaker, William Fichtner, Lily Rabe, Rhys Coiro, Rachael Taylor. Directed by Mark Steven Johnson. Momentum Pictures

For Love or Money

Advertisement

Drama with Robert Kazinsky, Samantha Barks. Directed by Michelle Schumacher. Gravitas Ventures

Giant Little Ones

Drama with Maria Bello, Kyle MacLachlan, Josh Wiggins, Darren Mann, Taylor Hickson. Written and directed by Keith Behrman. Vertical Entertainment

The Hummingbird Project

Drama with Jesse Eisenberg, Alexander Skarsgård, Salma Hayek, Michael Mando, Sarah Goldberg. Written and directed by Kim Nguyen. The Orchard

Iceman

Dramatic thriller with Jurgen Vogel, Andrew Hennicke, Susanne Wuest. Directed by Felix Randau. Film Movement

The Mustang

Drama with Cast: Matthias Schoenaerts, Connie Britton, Bruce Dern, Jason Mitchell, Gideon Adlon, Josh Stewart. Directed by Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre. Focus Features

Never Grow Old

Western with Emile Hirsch, Déborah François, John Cusack. Written and directed by Ivan Kavanagh. Saban Films / Lionsgate

Out of Blue

Crime drama with Patricia Clarkson, Jacki Weaver, James Caan, Toby Jones, Mamie Gummer. Directed by Carol Morely. IFC Films

Styx

Drama with Susanne Wolff, Gedion Odour Wekesa. Directed by Wolfgang Fischer. Film Movement

Superpower Dogs

Imax documentary. Imax

3 Faces

Iranian narrative feature with Jafar Panahi and Behnaz Jafari. Directed by Panahi. Kino Lorber

Triple Frontier

Action-adventure with Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, Pedro Pascal. Written by J.C. Chandor, Mark Boal. Directed by J.C. Chandor. Netflix

Wonder Park

Animated adventure comedy with voices of Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick, John Oliver, Mila Kunis, Kenan Thompson, Ken Jeong, Norbert Leo Butz, Brianna Denski, Ken Hudson Campbell. Paramount Animation

Yardie

Crime drama with Ami Ameen, Shantol Jackson, Stephen Graham. Directed by Idris Elba. Rialto Pictures

March 22

The Beach Bum

Comedy with Matthew McConaughey, Zac Efron, Isla Fisher, Jonah Hill. Directed by Harmony Korine. Neon / Vice Media

The Eyes of Orson Welles

Documentary directed by Mark Cousins. Janus Films

Five Feet Apart

Romantic drama with Haley Lu Richardson, Cole Sprouse, Moises Arias, Kimberly Hébert Gregory, Paraminder Nagra, Claire Forlani. Directed by Justin Baldoni. CBS Films

Greyhound

Military drama written by and starring Tom Hanks, with Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan, Elisabeth Shue. Directed by Aaron Schneider. Columbia Pictures

The Informer

Crime drama with Joel Kinnaman, Rosamund Pike, Clive Owen, Common, Ana de Armas. Directed by Andrea Di Stefano. Aviron Pictures

Knife+Heart

Romantic thriller with Vanessa Paradis, Nicolas Maury, Kate Moran. Directed by Yann Gonzalez. Altered Innocence

Relaxer

Drama with Joshua Burge, David Dastmalchian, Andre Hyland. Written and directed by Joel Potrykus. Oscilloscope Laboratories

Trading Paint

Action with John Travolta, Toby Sebastian, Shania Twain, Michael Madsen. Directed by Karzan Kader. Saban Films / Lionsgate

Us

Thriller with Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss. Written and directed by Jordan Peele. Universal Pictures

We Are Boats

Inspirational drama with Angela Sarafyan, Luke Hemsworth, Amanda Plummer. Written and directed by James Bird. Breaking Glass Pictures

Where'd You Go Bernadette

FULL COVERAGE: Winter Movie Preview »

Comedy-drama with Cate Blanchett, Billy Crudup, Kristen Wiig, Emma Nelson. Directed by Richard Linklater. Annapurna Pictures

March 29

Captive State

Sci-fi with John Goodman, Ashton Sanders, Jonathan Majors, Colson Baker, Vera Farmiga. Directed by Rupert Wyatt. Focus Features

Diane

Drama with Mary Kay Place, Jake Lacy, Estelle Parsons, Written and directed by Kent Jones. IFC Films

Dumbo

The teaser trailer for Disney's live-action version of "Dumbo."

Action-adventure with Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito. Directed by Tim Burton. Walt Disney Pictures

Hail Satan?

Documentary directed by Penny Lane. Magnolia Pictures

Her Smell

Drama with Elisabeth Moss, Cara Delevingne, Dan Stevens, Amber Heard, Agyness Deyn, Gayle Rankin, Ashley Benson, Dylan Gelula, Virginia Madsen, Eric Stoltz. Written and directed by Alex Ross Perry. Gunpowder & Sky

The Highwaymen

Crime drama with Kevin Costner, Woody Harrelson, Kathy Bates. Directed by John Lee Hancock. Netflix

Hotel Mumbai

Drama with Armie Hammer, Dev Patel, Nazanin Boniadi. Directed by Anthony Maras. Bleecker Street

JT Leroy

Drama with Kristen Stewart, Laura Dern, Jim Sturgess, Courtney Love, Diane Kruger. Directed by Justin Kelly. Universal Pictures Content Group

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote

Adam Driver, left, who plays sidekick Sancho Panza, gets feedback from director Terry Gilliam on the set of "The Man Who Killed Don Quixote."
Adam Driver, left, who plays sidekick Sancho Panza, gets feedback from director Terry Gilliam on the set of "The Man Who Killed Don Quixote." (Cannes Film Festival)

Fantasy adventure with Adam Driver, Jonathan Pryce, Stellan Skarsgard. Written and directed by Terry Gilliam. Screen Media

Maze

Political crime drama with Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, Barry Ward. Written and directed by Stephen Burke. Lightyear Entertainment

Vigilante

Thriller with Olivia Wilde, Morgan Spector, Kyle Catlett. Written and directed by Sarah Daggar Nickson. DirecTV / Saban Films / Lionsgate

Wild Nights With Emily

Comedy with Molly Shannon, Amy Seimetz, Susan Ziegler, Brett Gelman, Jackie Monahan, Kevin Seal, Dana Melanie, Sasha Frolova, Lisa Haas, Al Sutton. Written and directed by Madeleine Olnek. Greenwich Entertainment

March TBD

An Elephant Sitting Still

Chinese drama directed by Hu Bo. KimStim

The Fall of the American Empire

Comedy with Maxim Roy, Vincent Leclerc, Éric Bruneau.Written and directed by Denys Arcand. Sony Pictures Classics

Gospel of Eureka

Documentary directed by Donal Mosher, Michael Palmieri. Kino Lorber

Svaha: The Sixth Finger

Horror-mystery with Lee Jung-Jae, Park Jung-min. Directed by Jang Jae-hyun. CJ Entertainment

Advertisement

April 5

At War

French drama with Vincent Landon. Directed by Stéphane Brizé. Cinema Libre Studio

Back Fork

Drama with A.J. Cook, Josh Stewart, Agnes Bruckner. Directed by Stewart. Uncork'd Entertainment

Billboard

Drama with John Robinson, Heather Matarazzo, Eric Roberts, Leo Fitzpatrick, Darlene Cates, Oakes Fegley. Written and directed by Zeke Zelker. Paladin

The Chaperone

Drama with Elizabeth McGovern, Haley Lu Richardson, Campbell Scott. Written by Julian Fellowes. Directed by Michael Engler. PBS Films

A Dark Place

Crime thriller with Andrew Scott, Bronagh Waugh, Denise Gough. Directed by Simon Fellows. Shout! Factory

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Thriller with Hilary Duff, Jonathan Bennett, Lydia Hearst. Written and directed by Daniel Farrands. Saban Films

Made Me Do It

Horror with with Anna B. Shaffer, Kyle Van Vonderen, Courtney Palm, Jason Gregory London, Liston Spence. Directed by Benjamin Ironside Koppin. Indican Pictures

Pet Sematary

Horror with Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, Jeté Laurence, Hugo Lavoie, Lucas Lavoie, John Lithgow. Directed by Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer. Paramount Pictures

Peterloo

Historical drama with Rory Kinnear, Maxine Peake, Neil Bell, Philip Jackson, Vincent Franklin, Karl Johnson, Tim McInnerny. Written and directed by Mike Leigh. Amazon Studios

Shazam!

Action adventure with Zachary Levi, Mark Strong, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Djimon Hounsou. Directed by David F. Sandberg. New Line Cinema / Warner Bros.

Teen Spirit

Drama with Elle Fanning, Rebecca Hall, Zlatko Buric, Agnieszka Grochowska. Written and directed by Max Minghella. LD Entertainment / Bleecker Street

The Wind

Horror western with Caitlin Gerard, Julia Goldani Telles, Ashley Zukerman, Dylan McTee, Miles Anderson. Directed by Emma Tammi. IFC Midnight

April 12

After

Romantic drama with Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin. Directed by Jenny Gage. Aviron Pictures

Dogman

Drama with Marcello Fonte, Edoardo Pesce. Directed by Matteo Garrone. Magnolia Pictures

Girls of the Sun

War drama with Golshifteh Farahani, Emmanuelle Bercot, Zübeyde Bulut. Directed by Eva Husson. Cohen Media Group

Hellboy

"Hellboy" is back with David Harbour, Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane, Sasha Lane and Daniel Dae Kim.

Action with David Harbour, Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane, Sasha Lane, Daniel Dae Kim. Directed by Neil Marshall. Lionsgate

High Life

Thriller with Robert Pattinson, Juliette Binoche, André Benjamin, Mia Goth. Directed by Claire Denis. A24

Little

Comedy with Regina Hall, Issa Rae, Marsai Martin. Directed by Tina Gordon Chism. Universal Pictures

Missing Link

Animation with voices of Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana, Zach Galifianakis. Written and directed by Chris Butler. Annapurna Pictures

Suburban Birds

Drama with Mason Lee. Written and directed by Qiu Sheng. Cinema Guild

The White Crow

Drama with Oleg Ivenko, Ralph Fiennes, Louis Hofmann, Adèle Exarchopoulos. Written by David Hare. Directed by Fiennes. Sony Pictures Classics

Working Woman

Israeli drama with Liron Ben-Shlush, Menashe Noy, Oshri Cohen. Directed by Michal Aviad. Zeitgeist Films / Kino Lorber

April 17

Breakthrough

Drama with Chrissy Metz, Josh Lucas, Topher Grace, Mike Colter, Marcel Ruiz, Sam Trammell, Dennis Haysbert. Directed by Roxann Dawson. 20th Century Fox

Penguins

Nature documentary directed by Alastair Fothergill, Jeff Wilson. DisneyNature

April 19

Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché

Documentary narrated by Jodie Foster. Directed by Pamela B. Green. Zeitgeist Films

Breaking Habits

Documentary featuring Sister Kate and the Sisters of the Valley. Directed by Robert Ryan. Good Deed Entertainment

The Curse of La Llorona

Watch the first trailer for "The Curse of La Llorona."

Horror with Linda Cardellini, Raymond Cruz, Patricia Velasquez, Marisol Ramirez,Sean Patrick Thomas. Directed by Michael Chaves. New Line Cinema / Warner Bros.

Drunk Parents

Comedy with Alex Baldwin, Salma Hayek, Jim Gaffigan. Directed by Fred Wolf. Vertical Entertainment

Hagazussa

German horror with Aleksandra Cwen, Tanja Petrovsky, Claudia Martini, Haymon Maria Buttinger, Celina Peter. Written and directed by Lukas Feigelfeld. Doppelgänger Releasing / Bloody Disgusting

High on the Hog

Action comedy with Sid Haig, Joe Estevez, Robert Z'Dar. Directed by Tony Wash. Indican Pictures

Long Day's Journey Into Night

Chinese mystery with Jue Huang, Wei Tang, Sylvia Chang. Directed by Bi Gan. Kino Lorber

Under the Silver Lake

"Under the Silver Lake" is the story of Sam's (Andrew Garfield) infatuation with a billionaire mogul's murder and the kidnapping of a girl. The film is directed by David Robert Mitchell and also stars Jimmi Simpson, Riley Keough and Sibongile Mlambo.

Thriller with Andrew Garfield, Riley Keough, Topher Grace. Written and directed by David Robert Mitchell. A24

April 26

Avengers: Endgame

Iron Man. Thor. Captain America. Black Widow. The Avengers and the universe are reeling after Thanos' snap.

Superhero action-adventure with Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd. Directed by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo. Marvel / Walt Disney Pictures

Christ Stopped at Eboli

Restoration of 1979 drama with Paolo Bonacelli, Alain Cuny, Lea Massari, Irene Papas. Directed by Francesco Rosi. Rialto Pictures

Grass

Korean drama with Kim Minhee. Written and directed by Hong Sangsoo. Cinema Guild

April/Spring TBD

Aquarela

Documentary directed by Viktor Kossakovsky. Sony Pictures Classics

Angel Face

French drama with Marion Cotillard, Ayline Aksoy-Etaix. Directed by Vanessa Filho. Cinema Libre Studio

Family

Comedy with Taylor Schilling, Bryn Vale, Brian Tyree Henry, Jessie Ennis, Blair Beeken, Matt Walsh, Allison Tolman, Eric Edelstein, Kate McKinnon, Fabrizio Guido. Written and directed by Laura Steinel. The Film Arcade

The Last Full Measure

War drama with Sebastian Stan, Christopher Plummer, William Hurt, Samuel L. Jackson, Ed Harris. Written and directed by Todd Robinson. Roadside Attractions

Little Woods

Crime drama with Tessa Thompson, Lily James, Luke Kirby, James Badge Dale, Lance Reddick. Written and directed by Nia DaCosta. Neon

The Public

Advertisement

Drama with Emilio Estevez, Alec Baldwin, Taylor Schilling, Jeffrey Wright, Jena Malone, Christian Slater, Gabrielle Union. Written and directed by Estevez. Universal Pictures Content Group

Slut in a Good Way

Comedy with Marguerite Bouchard, Romane Denis, Rose Adam, Alex Godbout. Directed by Sophie Lorain. Comedy Dynamics

Storm Boy

Family adventure with Jai Courtney, Geoffrey Rush, Finn Little. Directed by Shawn Seet. Good Deed Entertainment

Sunset

Drama with Vlad Ivanov, Juli Jakab, Evelin Dobos, Susanne Wuest. Written and directed by László Nemes. Sony Pictures Classics

------------

FULL COVERAGE: Winter Movie Preview »

calendar@latimes.com

@LATimesMovies

Advertisement
Advertisement