As Steven Spielberg prepares to square off against Netflix over Oscar rules, battle lines form in the film industry

“Look, they’re the people who are investing in these kinds of movies now,” Joel Coen told The Times in November. “I mean, there’s a lot of discussion around the way the movies are shown, whether or not they have theatrical releases or just go up on the platform … and it’s an important discussion. But I think the more fundamental thing is that they’re the people who are stepping up and spending money on movies that aren’t Marvel comic movies or big action franchise movies and that type of thing, which is pretty much the business of the studios now.”