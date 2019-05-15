To play BFFs in ‘Booksmart,’ Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever moved in together

“I think ‘Booksmart’ is that for a younger generation, showing how women love each other in individual friendship,” she continued. “I remember Olivia saying that the first agency you have in your life is choosing your friends. Up until you’re 11 or 12, your parents gear you toward what hobbies you have, but you get to choose your friends. It’s the first thing you get to do in life that says, ‘This is who I am and this is who I want to be with.’”