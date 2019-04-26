Box office: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ breaks Thursday previews record, topping ‘Force Awakens’

Directed by the Russo brothers, “Endgame” is getting the widest release of all time (4,600 theaters). The “Infinity War” sequel is also the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 22 movies, which kicked off with “Iron Man” in 2008. It is currently tracking to gross $950 million in its opening weekend worldwide, though it just might become the first movie in history to debut at $1 billion.