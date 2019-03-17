Box office: ‘Captain Marvel’ second weekend bigger than any other 2019 release so far

At No. 3, Lionsgate's "Five Feet Apart" debuted with $13.1 million. The tear-jerker romance came in above analyst projections of $6 million to $9 million. The plot follows two teenage cystic fibrosis sufferers who meet and fall in love in a hospital but are forbidden to touch. The PG-13 film earned an A CinemaScore rating, but mixed reviews with a 52% "rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.