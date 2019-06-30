‘Toy Story’ remains on top, ‘Annabelle 3’ and ‘Yesterday’ perform above expectations

Toys continued to dominate the box office for a second consecutive weekend with "Toy Story 4" maintaining its position at the top of the charts and "Annabelle Comes Home" landing in the No. 2 spot.
The animated Pixar and Disney “Toy Story” sequel added $57.9 million in its second weekend (a 52% drop but in range of analysts' second weekend predictions of $55 million to $65 million) for a cumulative $236.9 million, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore. Internationally the film earned $80.6 million for a global cumulative of $496.5 million.
In second place, Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema's horror sequel "Annabelle Comes Home" premiered with $20.4 million over the weekend and $31.2 million since its opening on Wednesday, slightly above analyst projections of $30 million.
The film chronicles the misfortune that follows after "The Conjuring" protagonists — based on real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren — bring the demonic doll home and into their collection of cursed objects.
The third entry in the spinoff series about the evil doll was directed by "Annabelle" and "It" screenwriter Gary Dauberman. It earned a B- CinemaScore and a 70% "fresh" rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.
"Annabelle" opened with $37.1 million in 2014 and was followed up in 2017 by "Annabelle: Creation," which launched with $35 million.
In third place, Universal Pictures and Working Title's "Yesterday" opened with $17 million, above analyst predictions of $10 million. It earned $7.7 million internationally for a global cumulative of $24.7 million.
The film follows a struggling singer (played by newcomer Himesh Patel) who finds that he's the only person on Earth who remembers the Beatles' catalog and therefore tries to capitalize off of their songs.
It earned an A- CinemaScore and a 60% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
At No. 4, Disney's "Aladdin" added $9.3 million in its sixth weekend for a cumulative $306 million. Internationally, the film added $24.4 million this weekend for a global cumulative of $874.2 million.
Rounding out the top five, Universal's "The Secret Life of Pets 2" added $7 million in its fourth weekend for a cumulative $131.2 million. It currently stands at $223 million in worldwide grosses.
In sixth place, Sony's "Men in Black: International" added $6.5 million in its third weekend for a cumulative $65 million.
At No. 7, Disney's "Avengers: Endgame" added $5.5 million in its 10th weekend for a cumulative $841.3 million.
The studio re-released the film in hundreds of theaters with bonus material after the end credits. It currently stands at about $2.76 billion in global grosses, just slightly behind "Avatar," which holds the global record with $2.79 billion.
Last week’s No. 2 film, "Child’s Play," tumbled to eighth place, adding $4.3 million — a remarkable 70% drop — for a cumulative $23.4 million.
At No. 9, Paramount's "Rocketman" added $3.9 million in its fifth weekend for a cumulative $84.2 million.
Rounding out the top 10, Lionsgate's "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" added $3.2 million in its seventh weekend for a cumulative $161.3 million. The $75-million film surpassed the $300-million mark with $303.6 million earned in global receipts.
In limited release, Sony Pictures Classics opened "Maiden" to $50,715 on six screens for a per-screen average of $8,453.
ArtAffects Entertainment opened "The Other Side of Heaven 2" in 205 locations to $425,000, a per-screen average of $2,074.
Greenwich Entertainment released the thriller "Three Peaks" in one theater and brought in $4,000. The studio expanded "Echo in the Canyon" into 60 additional theaters in its sixth weekend, earning $253,800 for a per-screen average of $1,800 and a cumulative $1.5 million.
Neon expanded "Wild Rose" into 16 locations (up from four last week) for $64,113, a per-screen average of $4,007 and a cumulative $135,403.
A24's "The Last Black Man in San Francisco” added 83 locations and $482,387 in its fourth weekend for a per-screen average of $3,112 and a cumulative $2 million.
CBS Films' documentary "Pavarotti" added 153 screens and $532,000 in its fourth weekend (a per-screen average of $1,847) for a cumulative $1.8 million.
The Film Arcade expanded "Being Frank" into 13 locations from its 11 last week with $12,740 (a per-screen average of $980) and a cumulative $50,124.
The next entry in the MCU, Sony’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” earned $111 million this weekend when it opened in China, Japan and Hong Kong. It arrives in North American theaters on Tuesday. A24 opens the psychological horror "Midsommar" on Wednesday.