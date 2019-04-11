Reviews: Big names lend brief support in ‘Crypto,’ plus ‘Billboard’ and more

Directed and co-written by prolific genre filmmaker Brian Skiba (adapting a graphic novel), “Rottentail” is as goofy as it is gory — and it’s super-gory. Nothing in the movie is meant to be taken seriously: not the pokes at religion, and certainly not Nemec’s squawking were-rabbit. The movie’s overlong and the humor’s too broad, but given that this would-be cult film is aimed at audiences who want something silly and trashy, it’s hard to fault Skiba for just mindlessly mashing those two buttons, over and over.