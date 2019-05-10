Reviews for the essential documentary ‘Merata,’ Jamaica’s poetic ‘Black Mother’ and more

You’ll want your own Merata film festival after seeing snippets of her vibrant political documentaries — especially 1983’s “Patu!,” her gritty record of violent antiapartheid clashes surrounding a 1981 South African rugby tour of New Zealand, the impact of which brought her family plenty of harassment from authorities. It’s telling, though, that even Hepi’s siblings who’ve struggled the most over the years as the children of a public firebrand tearfully say they’d go through it again out of pride for their mom’s dedication. At its intimate best, “Merata” is an embrace and an education, a son’s love letter and for cineastes, a celebration of inclusion and voice.