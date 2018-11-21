Reviews: England, Spain and Canada prove to be a tedious tour with 'Postcards From London,' 'Miss Dalí’ and 'The Perfect Kiss'

Billed as a romantic comedy but really a farce, “The Perfect Kiss” is the perfect example of a movie that is so bad it’s … no, not good, just terrible. Unlike a film such as the “The Room,” which was elevated to cult status and notoriety by Tommy Wiseau’s wacky, deadpan sincerity (not to mention James Franco’s portrayal in “The Disaster Artist”), this disaster by writer-director Tina Adams (a.k.a. Martina Adamcová, who is also credited as producer, executive producer, costume ‘choices and concept,’ casting director and driver) is merely 83 minutes you will never get back.