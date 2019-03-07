Critic’s Choice: Jacques Audiard’s thrilling ‘A Prophet’ gets a midnight showing

Audiard has made strong films since; his 2015 Palme d’Or winner, “Dheepan,” has its admirers, and I’m especially fond of “The Sisters Brothers,” his severely under-appreciated western starring John C. Reilly and Joaquin Phoenix. But “A Prophet,” which will screen Saturday night in a 35-millimeter print at the Vista Theatre (co-presented by Secret Movie Club and La Collectionneuse), is widely considered his crowning achievement, and it isn’t hard to see why.