Diane Keaton on Instagram goals, aging and not feeling like a ‘professional’ actress

Still, her feelings about acting remain complicated. She says she sometimes worries that audiences have grown tired of her, joking: “Well, I mean, really, how much can you take? If you’re the audience member, how much of that person can you take?” And despite her Oscar and two Golden Globes, she repeatedly insists that she is not a “professional” actress. She says that she is difficult to edit because she has continuity issues, that she’s unable to do something exactly the same way twice. She recalls going to see Jessica Lange in a 1992 Broadway production of “A Streetcar Named Desire” and being perplexed by the drive her peer expressed for the craft.